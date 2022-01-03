in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers poach another Michigan coach

AJ Hinch likes him some Michigan coaches

The Detroit Tigers already have former Michigan pitching coach Chris Fetter and now they are poaching another Wolverines coach.

According to Max Gordon, he has accepted an offer with the Tigers to be their new hitting coordinator.

Gordon was previously an assistant coach at Michigan.

