Detroit Tigers poach another Michigan coach

The Detroit Tigers already have former Michigan pitching coach Chris Fetter and now they are poaching another Wolverines coach.
According to Max Gordon, he has accepted an offer with the Tigers to be their new hitting coordinator.
Gordon was previously an assistant coach at Michigan.
I have accepted the Hitting Coordinator position with the Detroit @tigers. I’m very thankful for the 5 years I spent at @DrivelineBB, not only for what I learned, but the family I gained. I’m excited for the future, and motivated to win at the next level. Let’s ride. #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/RJNgMUKfMW
— Max Gordon (@maxgordon40) January 4, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings