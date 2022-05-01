Detroit Tigers probable pitchers for upcoming series vs. Pirates

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers will wrap up their 3-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers before heading home for a brief 2-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Tigers have released their probable pitchers for their upcoming series against the Pirates and as you can see below, Michael Pineda will get the nod on Tuesday, while Tarik Skubal will toe the rubber on Wednesday.
Go Tigers!
Tigers probable starters for upcoming 2-game series vs. Pirates.
-Tuesday
RHP Michael Pineda
-Wednesday
LHP Tarik Skubal
— DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) May 1, 2022
