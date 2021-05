Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers made the decision earlier in the year to option OF Derek Hill to the Toledo Mud Hens, and he took his penchant of making ridiculous grabs in the outfield with him.

He added to his repertoire this evening by making an absolutely ridiculous catch – and then crashing into the wall:

Derek Hill. Lord have mercy https://t.co/c1Pns1ID6d — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) May 12, 2021

Hill was drafted by the Tigers in 2014 and saw limited action last season.