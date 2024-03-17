Detroit Tigers prospect Max Clark shows true colors after fan backs into his Corvette

Detroit Tigers prospect Max Clark is the total package

According to a report from Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, Detroit Tigers No. 1 prospect Max Clark experienced a minor fender-bender with a Tigers fan while on his way to Starbucks. The collision, involving Clark’s Chevrolet Corvette Stingray and the fan’s Buick Encore, occurred near the Osprey Manor retirement community in Ann Arbor. Despite the potential for frustration, the interaction that followed between Clark and the fan, John Dykes, provided a rare insight into the young athlete’s true personality and character.

Fender Bender in Tiger Town!

Here is an excerpt from Petzold’s story:

Clark pulled out of the dorm parking lot in his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with a cup of coffee on his mind.

He was driving south on North Lake Ave. and approaching the stop sign at the East Bella Vista St. intersection, landmarked by the Osprey Manor retirement community.

John Dykes, a 71-year-old Detroit Tigers fan who played college baseball at Purdue, had stopped at that intersection, but his Buick Encore wasn’t moving despite open roads in the residential area.

He was trying to find his way around the TigerTown complex.

Dykes thought he stopped too far into the middle of the intersection, thus putting his vehicle in the path of an oncoming car, so he put his Buick Encore in reverse, took his foot off the break and coasted backwards.

He never saw the Corvette behind him.

Max Clark Shows His True Colors

If you are assuming Dykes backed into Clark’s Corvette, you would be correct. But the biggest part of this story is how Clark reacted.

In case you did not know, Clark’s Corvette is one of his prized possessions (you can read more about why in Petzold’s story by clicking here), and there is no question that he was extremely upset, right? Wrong.

Instead of emerging from his car upset at the fan who had just backed into him, Clark showed composure and grace.

“I thought he’d come out there really pissed,” said Dykes, who immediately apologized for his mistake. “There was no serious damage, but he didn’t know that, and I didn’t either, but he came out and was as calm as could be. I was surprised. There are a lot of guys I know that would not be as gracious as he was.”

“It wasn’t a big deal at all,” Clark said. “It was the littlest cat scratch.”

Rather than showing any anger at all, Clark proceeded to refer to Dykes as “Sir” and he signed a baseball for him before both men went on their way.

“I got his autograph, then we shook hands and parted ways,” Dykes said. “He must have called me ‘sir’ about 20 times, and he never showed any anger or frustration.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Max Clark, Detroit Tigers‘ top prospect, was involved in a minor collision with a fan’s vehicle. The incident revealed Clark’s calm and gracious demeanor, even in an unexpected situation. The interaction between Clark and the fan, John Dykes, highlighted Clark’s maturity and class.

The Bottom Line – A Promising Future

The fender-bender involving Max Clark and a Detroit Tigers fan may have been a minor event, but it provided a significant glimpse into the prospect’s character. Clark’s handling of the situation, marked by grace and maturity, suggests that he possesses the mental fortitude necessary for a successful career in Major League Baseball. As he continues to develop his skills on the field, it’s clear that Clark’s off-field demeanor will also be an asset to him and the Tigers organization.