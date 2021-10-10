Detroit Tigers prospect Riley Greene dealing with concussion [VIDEO]

by

Detroit Tigers prospect Riley Greene has suffered a concussion and will not be participating in the Arizona Fall League:

The injury came on October 2 after a collision in the outfield.

While playing with Erie, Lakeland and West Michigan, Greene posted a stat line of .273/.367/.440 with 22 doubles, 7 triples, 8 home runs, and 34 steals.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.