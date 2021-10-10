Detroit Tigers prospect Riley Greene dealing with concussion [VIDEO]

Detroit Tigers prospect Riley Greene has suffered a concussion and will not be participating in the Arizona Fall League:

I’m told Riley Greene isn’t going to the Arizona Fall League because he suffered a concussion in an outfield collision near the end of the season. Still recovering and has to clear protocol. https://t.co/PQAw4kTGCc — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) October 10, 2021

The injury came on October 2 after a collision in the outfield.

Here’s the play where Riley Greene suffered his concussion https://t.co/5Fj76FpNDE — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) October 10, 2021

While playing with Erie, Lakeland and West Michigan, Greene posted a stat line of .273/.367/.440 with 22 doubles, 7 triples, 8 home runs, and 34 steals.