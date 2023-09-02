Detroit Tigers provide discouraging Riley Greene medical update

It was the highlight of last night's victory over the Chicago White Sox, but it came with a price. Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene made another astounding catch to rob Chicago's Tim Anderson of a hit, but he suffered a jammed right elbow as a result and was removed from the game. And the latest medical update isn't ideal, as he's been placed on the 10-Day IL – but could miss more time than that.

Riley Greene's catch was yet another addition to his highlight reel

According to Statcast, Greene covered 71 feet while making his spectacular diving catch:

The Tigers have placed Greene on the 10-Day IL

Earlier this afternoon, it was announced that Greene has been placed on the 10-Day Injured List, but that there's a chance that he could potentially miss the remainder of the regular season, which has just under one month left.

Riley Greene has been placed on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. Tyler Nevin has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo.



“We’ve got to get it looked at,” A.J. Hinch said. “He’s going to get rescanned in 7-10 days when the swelling subsides.” #Tigers — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) September 2, 2023

The #Tigers don't know yet, but Riley Greene could miss the rest of the season, which ends Oct. 1.



A.J. Hinch: "We know where we are in the calendar. We know kind of what it takes when you have that type of downtime. I guess we'll know more definitively in the next week or so." https://t.co/hJZbX0UDfM — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) September 2, 2023

In 2023, Greene has a hitting percentage of .288 with 11 home runs, 37 RBI, and a .796 POS.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox last night thanks in large part to a diving catch from Riley Greene Greene made a diving catch on Chicago's Tim Anderson, covering 71 feet in the outfield before making the grab. He's been placed on the 10-Day IL with elbow inflammation, but there's a chance he could miss the rest of the season

Bottom Line: This would be the latest injury issue for the Tigers

The Tigers have been one of the most banged up teams in Major League Baseball this season, especially at the pitching position.

Greene has already missed extended time this year with a fibula injury, and he finds himself right back on the shelf again.