Detroit Tigers reinstate Steele Walker, proceed to cut him

According to a report from Evan Woodbery, the Detroit Tigers have made a decision on OF Steele Walker. Woodbery tweeted out just moments ago that the Tigers have reinstated OF Walker from the minor-league injured list and then released him, per the transactions log.

Tigers reinstate Steele Walker, proceed to cut him

The Tigers originally acquired Walker from the San Franciso Giants in 2022 for cash considerations. As noted by Woodbery, it was the first trade of the Scott Haris era. Walker has played in a total of five games (all with the Rangers) in his Major League career. In those games, he had one hit in 14 at-bats (.071 average)

Injured before he could get going

Back in March, Walker suffered a hand fracture was struck by a changeup thrown by Paul Fry, the left-handed pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays. The Tigers had called him up from minor-league spring training to serve as a reserve player in that particular game.

“It's truly unfortunate for him,” expressed Tigers manager A.J. Hinch. “He had plans to join us a few times from the minor-league camp. However, he'll be out of action for the foreseeable future.”