Detroit Tigers release lineup for Game 2 vs. Boston

The Detroit Tigers will look to pick up their first win in what seems like forever when they take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Wednesday night.

The Tigers released their lineup just moments ago and as you can see, it contains a bunch of players who can’t hit a baseball.

Hopefully, Casey Mize throws a no-hitter so we actually have a chance to win 😉

Tonight’s game can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit beginning at 7:10 p.m. ET and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

Here's how we line up tonight. pic.twitter.com/MORSVVp0uc — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 5, 2021