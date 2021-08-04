Detroit Tigers release lineup for Game 2 vs. Red Sox

On Wednesday night, the Detroit Tigers will look to take a second straight game against the Boston Red Sox when the two teams square off at Comerica Park.

The Tigers released their starting lineup just moments ago and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera his batting fourth and playing first base.

Tonight’s game begins at 7:10 Eastern time and can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

Back for another night of fun! Here’s how we line up for game No. 2 vs. Boston. pic.twitter.com/ZmxMrbFvKd — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 4, 2021