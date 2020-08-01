Detroit Tigers release lineup for Saturday’s game vs. Cincinnati Reds

On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will play the second of a three-game set at Comerica Park against the Cincinnati Reds.

After taking Friday night’s game by a score of 7-2, the Tigers will look to improve upon their 5-3 record when they take the field at 1:10 p.m. today.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup for today’s game and as you can see, Jeimer Candelario is back in the lineup at third, while Grayson Greiner gets the nod behind the plate.

Michael Fulmer will get the start on the mound as he looks to bounce back from a less than optimal performance in his first start back from Tommy John surgery.