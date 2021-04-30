Detroit Tigers release starting lineup for series opener vs. Yankees

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers would rather put Thursday behind them as soon as possible as they were beaten by the Chicago White Sox in both games of their doubleheader.

The Tigers will have a chance to get the bad taste out of their mouth on Friday night but it will not be easy as they are in New York to start off their three-game series against the Yankees.

The Tigers released their starting lineup for tonight’s game just moments ago and as you can see, Tarik Skubal will be starting on the mound.

The game begins at 7:05 p.m. ET and be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 The Ticket.