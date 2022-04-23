Detroit Tigers release video of A.J. Hinch’s locker room toast to Miguel Cabrera

On Saturday, Miguel Cabrera became the 33rd member of an elite club as he picked up his 3000th hit during Game 1 of the Detriot Tigers doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies.

Embed from Getty Images

Following Game 2, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch led a locker room champagne toast to Miggy.

Check it out.

A.J. said it best: Miggy is a living legend. 🥂 pic.twitter.com/ksXWx1LQsy — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 24, 2022

NFL Draft Betting: The 3 Best Bets in the Top-10 Pick Market

There are a ton of ways to bet the NFL Draft at FanDuel Sportsbook this year, including specific players at specific picks, but there is also a top-5 (which I already analyzed) and top-10 pick market.

There are a lot. I won’t list them all, but there are a lot.

Here are the odds for everyone else to go inside the top 10 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Where might there be betting value?

Rankings in the table refer to ESPN’s Best Player Available rankings (ESPN), NFL Mock Draft Database’s Consensus Big Board rankings (MDD), and Grinding the Mocks’ expected draft position (GTM).