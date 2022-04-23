in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers release video of A.J. Hinch’s locker room toast to Miguel Cabrera

Miggy is a living legend

On Saturday, Miguel Cabrera became the 33rd member of an elite club as he picked up his 3000th hit during Game 1 of the Detriot Tigers doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies.

Following Game 2, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch led a locker room champagne toast to Miggy.

Check it out.

