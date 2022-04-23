Video footage of Dan Dickerson calling Miguel Cabrera’s 3000th hit will give you chills

The Detroit Tigers have now released video footage of radio play-by-play genius Dan Dickerson calling Miguel Cabrera‘s 3000th career hit and it will give you chills.

Check it out.

Miguel Cabrera is officially a member of the 3,000-hit club thanks to his hit on Saturday afternoon against the Colorado Rockies.

You may have already seen the video of Miggy’s 3,000th hit, but here it is as called on the radio by Tigers play-by-play man, Dan Dickerson.

As you are about to hear, Dickerson’s voice makes everything better!

Miguel Cabrera 3000th hit Dan Dickerson on the call #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/oFhteYKGRX — Dan Dickerson Calls📞 (@dannydHRs) April 23, 2022

