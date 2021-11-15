Detroit Tigers reportedly closing in on multi-year deal with LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

According to a report from Cody Stavenhagen, the Detroit Tigers are close to finalizing a multi-year deal with free agent LHP Eduardo Rodriguez.

As noted by Stavenhagen, Rodriguez posted a 4.16 ERA and a 3.32 FIP with the Boston Red Sox in 2021.

