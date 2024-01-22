Detroit Tigers reportedly make decision on C Julio E. Rodriguez

The Detroit Tigers reportedly make decision on the future of minor-league catcher Julio E. Rodriguez.

The offseason efforts of Detroit Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris are in full swing, and the team has decided on the future of minor league catcher Julio Rodriguez. As reported by beat writer Evan Woodbery, they have opted to re-sign him to a minor-league deal for the upcoming season.

According to beat writer Evan Woodbery, the Tigers are retaining Rodriguez with a minor-league deal for the upcoming season:

The Tigers have re-signed catcher Julio E. Rodriguez to a minor-league deal.



Rodriguez, 26, originally came to the Tigers as a minor-league free agent a year ago after spending all of his career in the Cardinals' system.



He played in 74 games for Double-A Erie last year. — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) January 22, 2024

Rodriguez, who first arrived in the Tigers organization last offseason, hit .223 with 16 home runs and 46 RBI in 2023 with the Erie SeaWolves.

Bottom Line: More depth at any position is a positive

Recognizing the significance of depth at any position in a professional baseball organization, the Tigers have demonstrated confidence in Julio Rodriguez.

They have chosen to retain him for the upcoming season, emphasizing the importance of bolstering their depth with a player they believe adds value to the team.