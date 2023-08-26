Detroit Tigers rookie Parker Meadows accomplishes feat not seen in over 100 years

Parker Meadows accomplishes feat not seen in over 100 years

In an electrifying game on Friday night, the Detroit Tigers pulled off a stunning victory against the Houston Astros, with the scoreboard flashing 4-1 by the end of the ninth inning. It wasn't just any regular win. The limelight was all on the rookie, freshly called-up outfielder, Parker Meadows. Delivering a gripping performance, Meadows hit a walk-off three-run home run that not only handed the Tigers their well-deserved win but also etched his name in the annals of baseball history.

What Feat Did Parker Meadows Accomplish?

According to the data from @OptaSTATS, Meadows has become a rare gem in the MLB universe. He is now the only player from MLB to achieve a walkoff 3-run HR (or grand slam) in the bottom of the 9th for his first career RBI. This is a remarkable feat considering the RBI became an official statistic all the way back in 1920.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Parker Meadows hits a walk-off three-run home run for the Detroit Tigers. Meadows is the only MLB player to achieve this in the bottom of the 9th for his first career RBI since at least 1920. He is the 10th-ranked prospect in the Tigers' organization

Bottom Line – When History Meets Destiny

On Friday night, Parker Meadows didn't just score for the Tigers; he scored for history, reminding every fan why they fell in love with the sport in the first place. It's not just about the runs or the victories; it's about those electric moments when destiny meets history, and a new legend is born! Way to go, Parker! Up next for Parker Meadows and the Detroit Tigers is another matchup against the Astros. That game will take place on Saturday night beginning at 6:10 p.m. ET.