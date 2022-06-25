Heading into the 2022 MLB regular season, there were quite a few experts who pegged the Detroit Tigers as a team that could rise up and shock some people. Fast forward to the present and the talk has shifted to which players could be traded at the MLB trade teadline. One of those players is RP Michael Fulmer.

Fulmer, who has pitched very well so far in 2022, is a player who has been mentioned quite frequently as a target for a contending team at the MLB trade deadline.

Detroit Tigers RP Michael Fulmer comments on trade speculation

So far in 2022, Michael Fulmer has been one of the Tigers’ best pitchers as he has posted a 2.08 ERA with 27 strikeouts and 12 walks in 26 games (26 innings). He also has what would be his career-best 0.923 WHIP.

Prior to Saturday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Fulmer spoke to the media and he was asked about potentially being traded.

“I’m pitching here until I’m not, whenever that day is,” Fulmer said Saturday. “I’m not really worried about it. I’m not really focused on it. I’m just trying to go up and put up the best numbers I can, just trying to get wins.”

Fulmer added that he still believes the Tigers are a “great” team and they are starting to play better.

“It’s not over,” Fulmer said. “We’re still a great team. We’re finally starting to play better as a team collectively. We’re holding leads when we need to in the bullpen, and the offense is heating up.”

“It’s one of those things, whether it’s the trade deadline, the end of the year or for future seasons,” Fulmer said. “Obviously, I just try to go out there and continue to put up zeros and focus on now. I’ve talked to people about that, and that’s all you can do. Don’t worry about what the future holds. Do what you need to do right now, and right now, we’re trying to win ballgames.”

One person who Fulmer has reportedly spoken to about being traded is former Tigers pitcher, Daniel Norris.

“He had a chance to pitch for a playoff contending team,” Fulmer said. “He said that was a big deal for him. I think everybody’s goal is to pitch in the postseason eventually.”

Nation, do you think Michael Fulmer will be dealt before the MLB trade deadline?

