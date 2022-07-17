The 2022 Major League Baseball Draft is well underway and just moments ago, our Detroit Tigers made their first pick.

With the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, the Tigers have selected 3B Jace Jung out of Texas Tech.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The 2022 MLB Draft for the Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers select Jace Jung with No. 12 pick in 2022 MLB Draft

Here is what Keith Law of The Athletic has to say about Jace Jung.

From The Athletic:

Jung has one of the weirdest setups you will ever see in a hitter above Little League, holding the bat so far behind his back shoulder that you’d think it was covered in a toxic fungus. Or perhaps cooties. Yet he hits — he hit well enough as a sophomore in 2021, with a .337/.462/.697 line and more walks than strikeouts, that he probably would have gone in the top half of the first round last year had he been eligible. The younger brother of Rangers prospect Josh Jung, Jace gets the bat head into the zone in plenty of time to make consistent, high-quality contact, including power, with 21 homers as a sophomore and 14 this season. His position is still the main question; he’s mostly played second base in college, not that well, but doesn’t have the arm for the left side of the infield or the speed to play anywhere else but left field or first base. There’s enough reason to buy his bat that he’s going to go in the top-10 picks even with such a huge unknown in his profile.

Nation, how do you feel about the Detroit Tigers selecting Jace Jung with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft? Who do you think they should have selected?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

