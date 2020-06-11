41.2 F
Detroit Tigers select Trey Cruz in 3rd Round of 2020 MLB Draft

By Arnold Powell

In the 3rd Round of the 2020 MLB Draft, the Detroit Tigers have selected SS Trei Cruz out of Rice.

Here is the scouting report from MLB.com:

Cruz may have the most extensive big league pedigree in this year’s Draft, as his father Jose, grandfather Jose and great-uncles Hector and Tommy all played in the Majors. His uncle Enrique started at second base for the 2003 College World Series champions at Rice, where Trei has spent the last three seasons. Selected in the 35th round out of high school by the Astros in 2017 and in the 37th round as a sophomore-eligible by the Nationals in 2019, he should fit in the first five rounds after improving several aspects of his game.

A switch-hitter, Cruz has toned down his approach after selling out for home runs in the past. He has modified a big leg kick he used from the left side of the plate and displayed better strike-zone discipline during the truncated 2020 season. Scouts see him as a hit-over-power guy who could provide 15 homers on an annual basis.

Cruz posted below-average running times in the past but now flashes average speed, especially once he gets going, and shows aggressiveness and savvy on the bases. His average arm and fringy range don’t lend themselves to sticking at shortstop, though he may get a chance to play there for a while in pro ball after displaying more quickness this spring. His best fit is at second base, where he played well as a freshman.

 

