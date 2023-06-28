Detroit Tigers select Wyatt Langford in 2023 MLB Mock Draft

The 2023 MLB Draft will begin on July 9, and our Detroit Tigers currently hold the No. 3 overall pick. MLB insider Kiley McDaniel of ESPN has released his latest 2023 MLB Mock Draft, and he has the Tigers selecting OF Wyatt Langford out of Florida.

Detroit Tigers add huge bat in 2023 MLB Mock Draft

McDaniel currently projects LSU stars Paul Skenes to go No. 1 overall to the Pirates and Dylan Crews to go No. 2 to the Nationals before the Tigers pounce on Langford. Here is what McDaniel has to say about the pick.

“There's a strong belief that Detroit's new regime wants a college bat, so the real question is: What will it do if Langford goes first and Crews goes second? I think Skenes would be a real option, but there's also a curveball here that's worth mentioning. When asking execs picking high which player/pick outside of the consensus top group is most likely to break into the top five, the answer was Virginia catcher Kyle Teel here to Detroit. I'd say that has a 5-10% chance of happening, but if the two top bats go first and Detroit is committed to a college hitter no matter what, that's the direction I think it will go.”

Wyatt Langford By The Numbers

Langford absolutely destroyed the baseball during the 2023 season as he batted .373 with an OPS of 1.282. He also blasted 21 home runs and 57 RBIs in 64 games. In his 3-year career at Florida, he is batting .363 (1.217 OPS) with 47 home runs and 120 RBIs in 134 total games.

Key Points

The 2023 MLB Draft will begin on July 9

The Tigers currently hold the No. 3 overall pick

Kiley McDaniel has the Tigers selecting OF Wyatt Langford out of Florida

Bottom Line: Tigers will have a big decision to make

The Tigers could have a tough decision to make if Crews and Langford go No. 1 and No. 2 in the draft. If that is the case, it will be very interesting to see if Detroit takes Skenes, when they clearly need to add bats to their organization