Detroit Tigers SP Matthew Boyd gets heartbreaking news

When it rains it pours. The Detroit Tigers have dealt with plenty of injuries to their pitching staff over the past couple of seasons and they just released some heartbreaking news regarding Matthew Boyd. According to the Tigers, Boyd, who left last night's game with elbow discomfort, has been placed on the 60-day injured list with a left elbow strain. According to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, Boyd will undergo Tommy John surgery.

Tigers SP Matthew Boyd gets heartbreaking news

Just moments ago, the Tigers announced the following roster moves prior to tonight's game against the Rangers.

*Placed LHP Matthew Boyd on the 60-day injured list with a left elbow sprain

*Placed RHP Will Vest on the 15-day injured list with right lower leg strain

*Recalled LHP Anthony Misiewicz from Triple-A Toledo.

*Reinstated RHP Matt Manning from the 15-day injured list

Key Points

The Tigers' pitching staff has been plagued by injuries, and the latest blow comes in the form of Matthew Boyd's left elbow strain, which requires Tommy John surgery.

Along with Boyd, another pitcher, Will Vest, has been placed on the injured list due to a right lower leg strain, adding to the Tigers' ongoing injury troubles.

The Tigers have faced a string of unfortunate injuries to their starting pitchers over the past seasons, and Boyd's need for surgery further compounds their challenges.

Bottom Line: Another tough break for the Tigers

The Tigers have had a plethora of starting pitchers land on the IL for an extended time over the past couple of seasons, and their bad luck has continued with Boyd needing Tommy John surgery. We certainly wish Boyd all the best as he undergoes surgery, and as he rehabs.