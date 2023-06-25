Detroit Tigers send a strong message to Nick Maton following their loss to Minnesota

The Detroit Tigers were not able to build on yesterday's momentum of their win over the division rival Minnesota Twins, falling in today's rubber match at Comerica Park by a 6-3 final in extra innings. And immediately after the game, a roster move involving Nick Maton was announced, as he's been optioned to the minors.

Nick Maton committed a costly error in today's game

The Tigers were not aided by a costly error from Maton in today's game. He overthrew what should have been a play to 1st base, allowing the Twins to tie up the score in the 8th inning:

We'll take it!



The Tigers have optioned him to Triple-A Toledo

Immediately after today's game, the Tigers optioned Maton to their Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens for, as manager A.J. Hinch called it, a new environment.

“He needs a mental reset,” Hinch said. “It was time to give him a different environment.”

Maton has been batting .163 this season with six home runs and 23 RBI. In his stead, the Tigers could very well be preparing to call up Tyler Nevin:

Tigers have not announced their corresponding move for Nick Maton. But based on tonight’s Toledo lineup, Tyler Nevin would be an educated guess https://t.co/dSrRQwkASe — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) June 25, 2023

Wrapping It Up: Let's hope this gives Maton his much-needed reset

The Tigers think that Maton getting some time with the Mud Hens will go a long way in getting his game back in order.

We're hoping that the move will be a positive one and that he can eventually make his way back to the Tigers with better results than this afternoon.