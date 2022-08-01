Heading into the 2022 season, the hope was that the Detroit Tigers would not only reach the .500 mark but that everything would click and they would challenge for a playoff spot.

Unfortunately, very little has gone right for the Tigers this season and the talk quickly went from how good can they be to how bad are they.

Well, things got a little more embarrassing for the Tigers on Monday after they sent a factually incorrect solicitation letter to season ticket holders.

Detroit Tigers send out embarrassing solicitation letter to season ticket holders

As you can see below, included in the letter from the Detroit Tigers was the following statement:

The 2022 Detroit Tigers season has brought many exciting moments including the Opening Day Javy Baez walk-off homerun, Miggy’s 3000th career hit and the emergence of players like Tarik Skubal and Riley Greene.

There is only one problem with that statement. Javier Baez did not hit a walk-off home run on Opening Day, he had a walk-off single as the Tigers defeated the Chicago White Sox 5-4 at Comerica Park.

“I knew it hit the wall,” a jubilant Baez said after the 5-4 win. “I thought it hit the glove and then the wall and then he caught it. But it was backwards. It hit the wall then his glove then he caught it.”

“I got really tight on the wall there,” Pollock said. “I felt it hit my glove but I didn’t know if it hit glove or hit the wall. Ball kind of popped up there and I caught it. I had no idea what to think of it. Was just kind of a funky play.”

Huh, it does not sound like Baez nor White Sox OF AJ Pollock thought it was a home run either.

Here is a portion of the letter, thanks to Justin Spiro.

The Detroit Tigers are sending out 2023 season ticket solicitations and their opening pitch is how exciting the Javy Baez walk-off home run on Opening Day was even though that event did not take place. The organization is dialed in. Well-oiled machine. pic.twitter.com/KePd6PVwsP — Justin Spiro (@DarkoStateNews) August 1, 2022

Nation, if you are a Detroit Tigers season ticket holder, will you be renewing your tickets for the 2023 season? If you are not a season ticket holder, do you have any plans of purchasing them in the future?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

