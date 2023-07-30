Detroit Tigers shuffle pitching rotation as trade deadline draws near

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch didn't attempt to downplay the changes to the team's pitching rotation ahead of the upcoming two-game series against Pittsburgh. In a move clearly influenced by the impending trade deadline, Matt Manning will replace Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound for Tuesday's game, while Rodriguez is now slated to pitch on Wednesday.

Why it Matters for Detroit Tigers

This decision was made primarily to relieve Rodriguez of the stress associated with potential trades. With the trade deadline falling at 6 p.m. on the day of a 7 p.m. game, it's reasonable to try to ease the strain on the pitcher. Furthermore, Rodriguez, along with Michael Lorenzen, is widely expected to be traded given their respective contract situations and the pressing needs of contending teams.

“It has everything to do with it,” Hinch said. “We don’t want Eduardo dealing with the unknown. I have no idea what’s going to happen. The trade deadline is 6 p.m. and we play at 7. It’s totally unfair to him to have to juggle both.

“So we eliminated all that stress.”

“In all transparency, we have made no plans past the Pittsburgh series because of the unknown about what it could look like,” he said. “We’re in a good position around the deadline because of the days off (Monday and Thursday). We’re going to have to juggle some things, or we may not.

“I’m just trying to make it as stress-free as I can on the players as it get closer.”

In anticipation of these changes, the Tigers have Joey Wentz and Reese Olson primed to step into the rotation if needed, though no concrete plans have been committed due to the looming uncertainty.

Key Points

Bottom Line – A Deadline Game of Chess

The shuffling of the Detroit Tigers pitching rotation is a prime example of the high-stakes chess game that plays out during the trade deadline period. As teams jockey for the best position, changes can ripple throughout the roster, impacting game strategies and player dynamics. Whatever transpires in the coming days, the team's adaptability and strategic foresight, as demonstrated by their recent moves, hold them in good stead for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.