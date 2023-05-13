Detroit Tigers sign P Tim Naughton

The Detroit Tigers recently added some pitching depth to their organization by signing right-handed pitcher Tim Naughton to a minor-league contract. The Tigers have assigned Naughton, a 27-year-old talent, to their Double-A affiliate, the Erie SeaWolves.

Tim Naughton's Journey to the Tigers

Naughton's journey to the Tigers began when he was selected in the 34th round of the 2017 draft by the Baltimore Orioles. He showcased his abilities with an impressive 1.93 ERA, accompanied by one walk and six strikeouts over 4⅔ innings for the Gastonia Honey Hunters in the Atlantic League. Naughton's minor-league career boasts a 4.35 ERA across 142 games, showcasing his experience and potential to contribute to the Tigers' pitching arsenal in the future.