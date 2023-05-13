Merch
Detroit Tigers sign P Tim Naughton

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Tigers recently added some pitching depth to their organization by signing right-handed pitcher Tim Naughton to a minor-league contract. The Tigers have assigned Naughton, a 27-year-old talent, to their Double-A affiliate, the Erie SeaWolves.

  • Tigers sign Naughton to a minor-league contract.
  • Naughton is assigned to Double-A Erie.
  • Selected in the 34th round of the 2017 draft by the Orioles.
  • Impressive performance with a 1.93 ERA, one walk, and six strikeouts in the Atlantic League.
  • Naughton holds a 4.35 ERA across his 142-game minor-league career.

Tim Naughton's Journey to the Tigers

Naughton's journey to the Tigers began when he was selected in the 34th round of the 2017 draft by the Baltimore Orioles. He showcased his abilities with an impressive 1.93 ERA, accompanied by one walk and six strikeouts over 4⅔ innings for the Gastonia Honey Hunters in the Atlantic League. Naughton's minor-league career boasts a 4.35 ERA across 142 games, showcasing his experience and potential to contribute to the Tigers' pitching arsenal in the future.

Detroit Tigers president Scott Harris weighs in on team's hot streak
