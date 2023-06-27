Merch
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers lose both Matthew Boyd and Will Vest vs. the Rangers

By Paul Tyler
The Detroit Tigers added two more names to their already extensive walking wounded list this season, as both Matthew Boyd and Will Vest departed tonight's game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field with injuries.

Matthew Boyd, Detroit Tigers

The Tigers already have been missing several pitchers this year

The injury list for the Tigers' pitching staff alone almost reads like a Shakespearean tragedy. Eduardo Rodriguez, Tarik Skubal, Spencer Turnbull, Alex Faedo, and Casey Mize have all missed considerable time so far this season, though the good news is that the first three are close to making a return and are in the midst of rehabilitation assignments.

Matthew Boyd and Will Vest left tonight

Boyd, who got the start tonight against the Rangers, departed after throwing only 15 pitches in the 1st inning thanks to elbow discomfort.

And as if that wasn't enough insult to injury, his replacement, Will Vest, would be forced from the game just one inning later after he suffered right knee discomfort.

Detroit Tigers,Matthew Boyd

Key Points

  • The Tigers have already suffered extensive injuries in 2023
  • Their pitching staff has been particularly hit hard
  • Two more pitchers in Matthew Boyd and Will Vest are now dealing with injuries

Wrapping It Up: Can the Tigers get healthy soon?

Injuries are no doubt an uncomfortable part of professional sports, but it seems as though the Tigers are having to endure more than their fair share of them in 2023.

Still, with tonight's big win over the Rangers, they improved to 34-43 and remain within striking distance of Minnesota's lead in the American League Central division.

