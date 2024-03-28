fb
Detroit Tigers SP Tarik Skubal Comes Full Circle With Dominating Opening Day Performance

Tigers News Reports

Tarik Skubal Comes Full Circle

Tarik Skubal delivered a stellar performance for the Detroit Tigers on Opening Day, leading the team to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Skubal pitched six shutout innings, allowing just three singles and not a single walk. His command was on display as he struck out six batters and induced 20 swings-and-misses.

What did Skubal Say?

Reflecting on the game, Skubal emphasized the importance of the team’s collective effort.

“The goal is always a 1-0 (record) no matter how it happens. It just so happens it was a 1-0 game,” he said. “Our bullpen was awesome in the seventh, eighth, and ninth, and we scored enough runs to win. That’s what matters.”

Coming Full Circle

Skubal’s Opening Day start held special significance as it marked a return to the very place where he made his big-league debut in 2020—albeit under starkly different circumstances. Back then, Guaranteed Rate Field was devoid of fans due to pandemic restrictions. This time, he took the mound with the stands filled with spectators.

“It’s kind of full circle. I debuted here with no fans. To come back and start Opening Day makes up for that in a way,” Skubal noted, highlighting the personal milestone and the sense of accomplishment that comes with it.

  1. Tarik Skubal delivered a dominant performance on Opening Day, pitching six shutout innings and leading the Detroit Tigers to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox.
  2. Skubal’s start marked a significant personal milestone, as he returned to Guaranteed Rate Field, where he made his big-league debut in 2020 with no fans in attendance, to start on Opening Day with a full crowd.
  3. The Tigers’ pitching staff, including the bullpen, played a crucial role in securing the win, and the team looks forward to continuing the series with Kenta Maeda making his Tigers’ debut on Saturday against the White Sox’s Michael Soroka.

Looking Ahead

The Tigers will have a day off on Friday before resuming their series against the White Sox on Saturday at 2:10 p.m. Eastern time. The game will feature right-hander Kenta Maeda making his debut for the Tigers, while the White Sox will counter with right-hander Michael Soroka.

Skubal’s dominant performance on Opening Day sets a high standard for the Tigers’ pitching staff and offers a glimpse of the potential success that lies ahead for the team in the 2024 season.

