Detroit Tigers SS Javier Baez sounds completely demoralized in latest interview

Prior to Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals, SS Javier Baez opened up about his challenging season with the Detroit Tigers. The slugger, who signed a substantial six-year, $140 million contract two years ago reflected on his offensive struggles. Baez acknowledged that it's been a mental battle, and despite his relentless effort to make positive adjustments, nothing seems to be clicking, leaving him demoralized and searching for answers.

A Star's Downturn

Javier Baez's struggles in the second year of his Tigers contract have raised concerns about his performance. His inability to find consistency at the plate has been a significant challenge, affecting not only his confidence but also the team's overall offensive output. The Tigers had high hopes for Baez when they signed him, but his current form leaves much to be desired.

“It’s been tough,” he said before the game Tuesday. “I don’t know if it’s tougher not having the results or to keep trying something that’s not there yet.”

“I’m always positive,” he said. “I’m always going to come in the next day and try again. But you have to have confidence that you’re working on something that’s going to work. And right now I feel like nothing is working for me. Absolutely nothing. Not on defense, not on offense, not base running.

“It’s just the way I’m playing. I know I’m not this guy you guys are seeing out there.”

“I think it’s more mental than anything,” Báez said. “Just the numbers aren’t there. The confidence at the plate is just not there. I don’t know what’s really happening. It’s not about the strikeouts. I’m still going to chase balls out of the zone and I’m still going to hit them, too.

“I don’t know if it’s timing or I’m not recognizing pitches or trying to do too much. But I go out there every day and I try again and I try something different. It’s just not working.”

“It’s really frustrating,” he said. “I guess I’ve got to be better with my decisions. I need to listen to my body and take time off when I need to and not try to play around my situations. If I just stay healthy and hit the ball, there’s nothing to talk about.

“But I’ve got to play good for my teammates. Obviously, they’re going to follow me. I need to do better next year and prepare better.”

Why it matters: A Frustrating Season Unfolds

Baez's frustration and self-doubt are palpable as he reflects on his performance this season. His inability to pinpoint the root cause of his struggles adds to his demoralization. As a high-profile player, Baez's performance significantly impacts the Tigers' prospects, making his downturn a matter of concern for the team's management, fans, and the player himself.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – Searching for Redemption

Javier Baez faces not only a physical battle but a mental one as well. While the struggles have been evident, his determination to bounce back remains unwavering. As the season nears its end, Baez looks ahead to the offseason, aiming to regroup, make necessary adjustments, and return as a stronger, more confident player. The Tigers and their fans hope for a redemption story in the seasons to come, where Baez can once again shine as the star they envisioned when he signed with the team.