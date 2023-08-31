Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Why Javier Baez missed 2-straight games for Detroit Tigers

Find out why Javier Baez missed 2-straight games for the Detroit Tigers.

Why Javier Baez missed 2-straight games for Detroit Tigers

It has been an extremely tough year for Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez, especially when it comes to hitting the baseball. In fact, Baez is batting just .219 in 118 games with the Tigers so far in 2022, and he just seems to be getting worse and worse. During the team's recent series against the New York Yankees, Baez missed two games in a row. According to Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, Baez was not being benched, but he missed the games due to a sore arm and back.

Inside The Article
Why Javier Baez missed 2-straight games for Detroit TigersWhat Did Javier Baez Say About His Hitting Problems?A.J. Hinch Explains why Baez Missed 2 Games Against the YankeesTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – Paying For Nothing
Javier Baez Detroit Tigers Why Javier Baez missed 2-straight games

What Did Javier Baez Say About His Hitting Problems?

While speaking to reporters, Baez openly acknowledged the urgency to slow down his game rhythm and not get overwhelmed by every pitch.

“Having the trust of that plan and not trying to cover every pitch that they throw to me,” Báez said before Thursday's 4-3 win over the Yankees. “Controlling the zone, to be honest, because when the pitcher breaks to the plate, I get desperate to hit the ball. Sometimes, I need to slow the game down and let it come to me.”

Read More

Detroit Tigers acquire Bennett Sousa

Detroit Tigers waive Jose Cisnero

Two Detroit Tigers Prospects Named MiLB Player of the Week

A.J. Hinch Explains why Baez Missed 2 Games Against the Yankees

Hinch clarified that the recent absences were not a strategic benching. Instead, Baez has been contending with soreness in his right arm and lower back, prompting him to approach Hinch about missing Thursday's finale against the Yankees.

“He's beat up a little bit and not feeling 100%,” Hinch said before Thursday's game. “I'm not going to play him when he's not. He's day-to-day. We talked about it last night after the game. Yesterday, it was a simple day off that turned into multiple days off. … It's a combination of things.”

Javier Baez Detroit Tigers Isan Diaz

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Detroit Tigers' shortstop, Javier Báez, unexpectedly missed two crucial matches against the New York Yankees, primarily due to soreness in his right arm and lower back.
  2. His recent absence wasn't a strategical move, and it isn't solely tied to performance. Báez has recognized and admitted struggles in his gameplay, particularly in zone control and timing.
  3. Báez, holding a significant contract with the Tigers, has experienced a noticeable dip in his performance recently but remains determined to recalibrate and bring back his stellar gameplay.

Bottom Line – Paying For Nothing

When former Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila originally signed Baez to a mega-contract, I cringed. Baez is a free swinger who has zero plate discipline, and it has cost the Tigers time and time again, and it will continue to cost them until his contract is up. Hopefully, he figures things out, because he has quickly become of of the least-liked athletes in the Motor City.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?