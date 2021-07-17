Detroit Tigers to use interesting lineup for Game 1 of doubleheader vs. Twins

by

After being rained out on Friday, the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins will instead start the second half of their season on Saturday with a doubleheader.

The Tigers have released their starting lineup for Game 1 and as you can see, it is stocked full of right handed hitters.

Jose Urena will be the Tigers starter for Game 1.

Game 1, which will begin at 1:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

