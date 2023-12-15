Detroit Tigers Unveil Second-Largest Video Display in Baseball [Photo]

In a significant technological upgrade, the Detroit Tigers have teamed up with Daktronics to install the second-largest main video display in Major League Baseball at Comerica Park. This move marks a significant enhancement in the visual experience for fans attending the games, with a massive digital canvas that stretches across the outfield.

Go Big or Go Home!

Daktronics, a leader in electronic display systems, has crafted this state-of-the-art video display, measuring a colossal 67 feet high by 185 feet wide, featuring more than 15,000 square feet of digital space and over 14.1 million pixels. The lower component of the display alone is nearly 35 feet high by 96 feet wide, creating an unparalleled visual experience in the stadium. Check it out.

Photo courtesy of https://www.marketscreener.com

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Tigers partner with Daktronics for a massive outfield video display. The display is the second-largest in Major League Baseball. Over 14.1 million pixels enhance the Comerica Park fan experience.

The Bottom Line – A New Era of Tigers Baseball

With the unveiling of this massive video display, the Detroit Tigers are ushering in a new era at Comerica Park. This technological marvel is not just about enhancing the visual appeal; it's a symbol of the Tigers' dedication to creating an engaging and modern environment for their fans. As spectators return to the stands, they can expect a more vibrant and engaging experience, making each game an event to remember. This investment in technology underscores the Tigers' commitment to being at the forefront of delivering top-tier entertainment, ensuring that each visit to Comerica Park is an unforgettable experience.