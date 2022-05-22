Detroit Tigers ‘very concerned’ about OF Austin Meadows

When news broke that Detroit Tigers‘ top prospect Riley Greene had suffered an injury just prior to the start of the season, plenty of fans were a bit disheartened.

That being said, those same fans were excited when Tigers GM Al Avila went out and traded for then Tampa Bay Rays OF, Austin Meadows.

Unfortunately, Meadows is currently dealing with vertigo and he has landed on the injured list.

Prior to Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch spoke to the media and when asked about Meadows, he said the team is “very concerned.”

"We're very concerned with what's going on with Austin," Hinch said. Hinch added that Meadows will not rejoin the Tigers during their current road trip.

Prior to heading to the injured list, Meadows was batting .267 with 0 home runs and 11 RBIs in 28 games with the Detroit Tigers.

