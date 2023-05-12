Merch
Tigers Notes

Detroit Tigers vs. Mariners Series Preview| Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more

By Chris Lavallee
Inside the Article:

The Detroit Tigers come into their weekend against the Seattle Mariners off their third straight series win. The Tigers are 7-2 in May and have won every series they have played against non-American League East teams posting a 15-5 record in those series. The Mariners play in the American League West so the Tigers will look to continue that streak this weekend in this series. The Tigers currently are in second place in the American League Central by a half-game and in the wild-card chase, they are 3.5 games out of the final spot with these same Mariners sitting just a half-game ahead of them.

DETROIT TIGERS (17-19) vs. SEATTLE MARINERS (18-19)

Game 1: Matthew Boyd (2-2, 5.28 ERA) v. Marco Gonzales (2-0, 4.70 ERA)

Date: Friday, May 12
Time: 6:40 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Matthew Boyd will make his seventh start of the season and it comes against his former team who he pitched for last season appearing in ten games out of the bullpen going 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA. Boyd is coming off a start last Friday against the Cardinals where he picked up his second win of the season going six innings giving up three runs on five hits and striking out six Cardinals hitters. Boyd will face off against Marco Gonzales who is also making his seventh start of the season coming off a no-decision against Houston in which he allowed three runs on six hits; walking three and striking out four.

Detroit Tigers,Tigers vs. Mariners

Game 2: Alex Faedo (0-0, 3.86 ERA) v. Bryce Miller (1-0, 0.75 ERA)

Date: Saturday, May 13
Time: 1:10 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit | MLB Network
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Alex Faedo will be making his second start of the season after being called up last weekend to make his first start of the season on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals. Faedo did not factor in the decision against the Cardinals but he pitched well in his first start of the season with the Tigers going 4.2 innings giving up three runs, two of which were earned on three hits; he didn't issue a walk and struck out one. Before being called up last weekend Faedo had pitched for the Tigers AAA affiliate the Toledo Mud Hens making five starts and posting an 0-1 record with a 2.50 ERA in 18 innings of work. Faedo will be opposed by Bryce Miller who is the 87th-ranked prospect and the Mariners' second-ranked prospect. Miller is making his third start of his career in the majors; he picked up his first win of his career in his last start against the Astros going six innings giving up just two hits; he did not allow a run and he walked one and struck out five.

Detroit Tigers,Tigers vs. Mariners

Game 3: Joey Wentz (1-3, 6.09 ERA) v. Logan Gilbert (1-2, 3.79 ERA)

Date: Sunday, May 14
Time: 1:40 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Joey Wentz will get the ball in the finale against the Mariners on Sunday. Wentz is making his eighth start of the season, he is coming off a game against the Guardians on Monday in which he picked up his first win of the season going 5.2 innings giving up two runs on three hits; he walked three and struck out five. Wentz's best three starts this season have ironically all come when he's lasted just 5.2 innings, two of which he did not factor in the decision, and the third was his first win. Wentz will take on the Mariners ace in Logan Gilbert who just picked up his second loss of the season in a start against the Texas Rangers in which he gave up two runs on three hits in 6.2 innings of work, Gilbert did not pitch badly in that start he just did not get any run support from the Mariners offense as they lost 2-1.

Detroit Tigers,Tigers vs. Mariners

Detroit Tigers v. Mariners by the numbers

Detroit Tigers,Tigers vs. Mariners
Detroit Tigers,Tigers vs. Mariners

What's the Tigers' Schedule?

Find the 2023 Detroit Tigers schedule below

This page will be updated after each game with the result and the Tigers running record.

Detroit Tigers,Tigers vs. Mariners

Go Tigers!

DATEOPPONENTTIME / TVVENUERESULTRecord
Mar 30, 2023at Tampa Bay Rays3:10 pmTropicana FieldL, 4-00-1
Apr 1, 2023at Tampa Bay Rays4:10 pmTropicana FieldL, 12-20-2
Apr 2, 2023at Tampa Bay Rays1:10 pmTropicana FieldL, 5-10-3
Apr 3, 2023at Houston Astros8:10 PMMinute Maid ParkW, 7-6 (11 innings)1-3
Apr 4, 2023at Houston Astros8:10 PMMinute Maid ParkW, 6-32-3
Apr 5, 2023at Houston Astros4:10 PMMinute Maid ParkL, 8-22-4
Apr 6, 2023vs Boston Red Sox1:10 pmComerica ParkL, 6-32-5
Apr 8, 2023vs Boston Red Sox1:10 pmComerica ParkL, 14-52-6
Apr 9, 2023vs Boston Red Sox1:10 pmComerica ParkL, 4-12-7
Apr 11, 2023at Toronto Blue Jays7:07 pmRogers CentreL, 9-32-8
Apr 12, 2023at Toronto Blue Jays7:07 pmRogers CentreL, 4-3 (10 innings)2-9
Apr 13, 2023at Toronto Blue Jays7:07 pmRogers CentreW, 3-13-9
Apr 14, 2023vs San Francisco Giants6:40 pmComerica ParkW, 7-5 (11 innings)4-9
Apr 15, 2023vs San Francisco Giants1:10 pmComerica ParkW, 7-6 (11 innings)5-9
Apr 16, 2023vs San Francisco Giants 1:10 pmComerica Parkpostponed5-9
Apr 17, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians6:40 pmComerica Parkpostponed; DH on 4-185-9
Apr 18, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians6:40 pmComerica ParkGM1: W, 4-1
GM 2: W, 1-0		7-9
Apr 19, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians1:10 pmComerica ParkL, 3-27-10
Apr 21, 2023at Baltimore Orioles7:05 pmOriole Park at Camden YardsL, 2-17-11
Apr 22, 2023at Baltimore Orioles7:05 pmOriole Park at Camden YardsL, 5-17-12
Apr 23, 2023at Baltimore Orioles1:35 pmOriole Park at Camden YardsL, 2-17-13
Apr 24, 2023at Milwaukee Brewers7:40 pmAmerican Family FieldW, 4-28-13
Apr 25, 2023at Milwaukee Brewers7:40 pmAmerican Family FieldW, 4-39-13
Apr 26, 2023at Milwaukee Brewers1:40 pmAmerican Family FieldL, 6-29-14
Apr 27, 2023vs Baltimore Orioles6:40 pmComerica ParkL, 7-49-15
Apr 28, 2023vs Baltimore Orioles6:40 pmComerica Parkpostponed; DH on 4-299-15
Apr 29, 2023vs Baltimore Orioles1:10 pmComerica ParkGM1: W, 7-4
GM2: L, 6-4		10-16
Apr 30, 2023vs Baltimore Orioles1:40 pmComerica ParkL, 5-310-17
May 2, 2023vs New York Mets6:40 pmComerica Parkpostponed; DH on 5-310-17
May 3, 2023vs New York Mets6:40 pmComerica ParkGM1: W, 6-5
GM2: W, 8-1		12-17
May 4, 2023vs New York Mets1:10 pmComerica ParkW, 2-013-17
May 5, 2023at St. Louis Cardinals8:15 pmBusch StadiumW, 5-414-17
May 6, 2023at St. Louis Cardinals2:15 pmBusch StadiumW, 6-515-17
May 7, 2023at St. Louis Cardinals 2:15 pmBusch StadiumL, 12-615-18
May 8, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive FieldW, 6-216-18
May 9, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive FieldL, 2-016-19
May 10, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive FieldW, 5-017-19
May 12, 2023vs Seattle Mariners7:10 pmComerica Park
May 13, 2023vs Seattle Mariners1:10 pmComerica Park
May 14, 2023vs Seattle Mariners1:40 pmComerica Park
May 16, 2023vs Pittsburgh Pirates7:10 pmComerica Park
May 17, 2023vs Pittsburgh Pirates1:10 pmComerica Park
May 19, 2023at Washington Nationals7:05 pmNationals Park
May 20, 2023at Washington Nationals4:05 pmNationals Park
May 21, 2023at Washington Nationals1:35 pmNationals Park
May 22, 2023at Kansas City Royals7:40 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
May 23, 2023at Kansas City Royals7:40 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
May 24, 2023at Kansas City Royals7:40 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
May 25, 2023vs Chicago White Sox7:10 pmComerica Park
May 26, 2023vs Chicago White Sox7:10 pmComerica Park
May 27, 2023vs Chicago White Sox1:10 pmComerica Park
May 28, 2023vs Chicago White Sox1:40 pmComerica Park
May 29, 2023vs Texas Rangers1:10 pmComerica Park
May 30, 2023vs Texas Rangers7:10 pmComerica Park
May 31, 2023vs Texas Rangers1:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 2, 2023at Chicago White Sox8:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Jun 3, 2023at Chicago White Sox2:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Jun 4, 2023at Chicago White Sox2:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Jun 5, 2023at Philadelphia Phillies6:40 pmCitizens Bank Park
Jun 6, 2023at Philadelphia Phillies6:40 pmCitizens Bank Park
Jun 7, 2023at Philadelphia Phillies6:05 pmCitizens Bank Park
Jun 9, 2023vs Arizona Diamondbacks7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 10, 2023vs Arizona Diamondbacks1:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 11, 2023vs Arizona Diamondbacks1:40 pmComerica Park
Jun 12, 2023vs Arizona Diamondbacks7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 13, 2023vs Atlanta Braves7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 14, 2023vs Atlanta Braves1:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 15, 2023at Minnesota Twins7:10 pmTarget Field
Jun 16, 2023at Minnesota Twins8:10 pmTarget Field
Jun 17, 2023at Minnesota Twins2:10 pmTarget Field
Jun 18, 2023at Minnesota Twins2:10 pmTarget Field
Jun 19, 2023vs Kansas City Royals7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 20, 2023vs Kansas City Royals7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 21, 2023vs Kansas City Royals1:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 23, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 24, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:15 pmComerica Park
Jun 25, 2023vs Minnesota Twins1:40 pmComerica Park
Jun 26, 2023at Texas Rangers8:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Jun 27, 2023at Texas Rangers8:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Jun 28, 2023at Texas Rangers8:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Jun 29, 2023at Texas Rangers2:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Jun 30, 2023at Colorado Rockies8:10 pmCoors Field
Jul 1, 2023at Colorado Rockies9:10 pmCoors Field
Jul 2, 2023at Colorado Rockies3:10 pmCoors Field
Jul 4, 2023vs Oakland Athletics7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 5, 2023vs Oakland Athletics7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 6, 2023vs Oakland Athletics1:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 7, 2023vs Toronto Blue Jays7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 8, 2023vs Toronto Blue Jays1:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 9, 2023vs Toronto Blue Jays1:40 pmComerica Park
Jul 14, 2023at Seattle Mariners10:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Jul 15, 2023at Seattle Mariners9:40 pmT-Mobile Park
Jul 16, 2023at Seattle Mariners4:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Jul 17, 2023at Kansas City Royals8:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Jul 18, 2023at Kansas City Royals8:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Jul 19, 2023at Kansas City Royals8:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Jul 20, 2023at Kansas City Royals2:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Jul 21, 2023vs San Diego Padres7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 22, 2023vs San Diego Padres6:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 23, 2023vs San Diego Padres1:40 pmComerica Park
Jul 25, 2023vs Los Angeles Angels7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 26, 2023vs Los Angeles Angels7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 27, 2023vs Los Angeles Angels1:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 28, 2023at Miami Marlins6:40 pmloanDepot park
Jul 29, 2023at Miami Marlins4:10 pmloanDepot park
Jul 30, 2023at Miami Marlins1:40 pmloanDepot park
Aug 1, 2023at Pittsburgh Pirates7:05 pmPNC Park
Aug 2, 2023at Pittsburgh Pirates12:35 pmPNC Park
Aug 4, 2023vs Tampa Bay Rays7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 5, 2023vs Tampa Bay Rays6:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 6, 2023vs Tampa Bay Rays1:40 pmComerica Park
Aug 7, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 8, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 9, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 10, 2023vs Minnesota Twins1:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 11, 2023at Boston Red Sox7:10 pmFenway Park
Aug 12, 2023at Boston Red Sox4:10 pmFenway Park
Aug 13, 2023at Boston Red Sox1:35 pmFenway Park
Aug 15, 2023at Minnesota Twins7:40 pmTarget Field
Aug 16, 2023at Minnesota Twins1:10 pmTarget Field
Aug 17, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
Aug 18, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
Aug 19, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
Aug 20, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
Aug 21, 2023vs Chicago Cubs7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 22, 2023vs Chicago Cubs7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 23, 2023vs Chicago Cubs1:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 25, 2023vs Houston Astros7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 26, 2023vs Houston Astros6:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 27, 2023vs Houston Astros1:40 pmComerica Park
Aug 28, 2023vs New York Yankees7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 29, 2023vs New York Yankees7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 30, 2023vs New York Yankees7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 31, 2023vs New York Yankees1:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 1, 2023at Chicago White Sox8:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Sep 2, 2023at Chicago White Sox7:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Sep 3, 2023at Chicago White Sox2:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Sep 5, 2023at New York Yankees7:05 pmYankee Stadium
Sep 6, 2023at New York Yankees7:05 pmYankee Stadium
Sep 7, 2023at New York Yankees7:05 pmYankee Stadium
Sep 8, 2023vs Chicago White Sox6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 9, 2023vs Chicago White Sox6:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 10, 2023vs Chicago White Sox1:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 12, 2023vs Chicago White Sox6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 13, 2023vs Chicago White Sox6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 14, 2023vs Chicago White Sox1:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 15, 2023at Los Angeles Angels9:38 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Sep 16, 2023at Los Angeles Angels9:07 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Sep 17, 2023at Los Angeles Angels4:07 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Sep 18, 2023at Los Angles Dodgers10:10 pmDodger Stadium
Sep 19, 2023at Los Angles Dodgers10:10 pmDodger Stadium
Sep 20, 2023at Los Angles Dodgers10:10 pmDodger Stadium
Sep 21, 2023at Oakland Athletics9:40 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sep 22, 2023at Oakland Athletics9:40 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sep 23, 2023at Oakland Athletics4:07 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sep 24, 2023at Oakland Athletics4:07 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sep 26, 2023vs Kansas City Royals6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 27, 2023vs Kansas City Royals6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 28, 2023vs Kansas City Royals1:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 29, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 30, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians1:10 pmComerica Park
Oct 1, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians3:10 pmComerica Park
