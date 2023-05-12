Detroit Tigers vs. Mariners Series Preview| Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more

The Detroit Tigers come into their weekend against the Seattle Mariners off their third straight series win. The Tigers are 7-2 in May and have won every series they have played against non-American League East teams posting a 15-5 record in those series. The Mariners play in the American League West so the Tigers will look to continue that streak this weekend in this series. The Tigers currently are in second place in the American League Central by a half-game and in the wild-card chase, they are 3.5 games out of the final spot with these same Mariners sitting just a half-game ahead of them.

DETROIT TIGERS (17-19) vs. SEATTLE MARINERS (18-19)

Game 1: Matthew Boyd (2-2, 5.28 ERA) v. Marco Gonzales (2-0, 4.70 ERA)

Date: Friday, May 12

Time: 6:40 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Matthew Boyd will make his seventh start of the season and it comes against his former team who he pitched for last season appearing in ten games out of the bullpen going 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA. Boyd is coming off a start last Friday against the Cardinals where he picked up his second win of the season going six innings giving up three runs on five hits and striking out six Cardinals hitters. Boyd will face off against Marco Gonzales who is also making his seventh start of the season coming off a no-decision against Houston in which he allowed three runs on six hits; walking three and striking out four.

Game 2: Alex Faedo (0-0, 3.86 ERA) v. Bryce Miller (1-0, 0.75 ERA)

Date: Saturday, May 13

Time: 1:10 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit | MLB Network

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Alex Faedo will be making his second start of the season after being called up last weekend to make his first start of the season on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals. Faedo did not factor in the decision against the Cardinals but he pitched well in his first start of the season with the Tigers going 4.2 innings giving up three runs, two of which were earned on three hits; he didn't issue a walk and struck out one. Before being called up last weekend Faedo had pitched for the Tigers AAA affiliate the Toledo Mud Hens making five starts and posting an 0-1 record with a 2.50 ERA in 18 innings of work. Faedo will be opposed by Bryce Miller who is the 87th-ranked prospect and the Mariners' second-ranked prospect. Miller is making his third start of his career in the majors; he picked up his first win of his career in his last start against the Astros going six innings giving up just two hits; he did not allow a run and he walked one and struck out five.

Game 3: Joey Wentz (1-3, 6.09 ERA) v. Logan Gilbert (1-2, 3.79 ERA)

Date: Sunday, May 14

Time: 1:40 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Joey Wentz will get the ball in the finale against the Mariners on Sunday. Wentz is making his eighth start of the season, he is coming off a game against the Guardians on Monday in which he picked up his first win of the season going 5.2 innings giving up two runs on three hits; he walked three and struck out five. Wentz's best three starts this season have ironically all come when he's lasted just 5.2 innings, two of which he did not factor in the decision, and the third was his first win. Wentz will take on the Mariners ace in Logan Gilbert who just picked up his second loss of the season in a start against the Texas Rangers in which he gave up two runs on three hits in 6.2 innings of work, Gilbert did not pitch badly in that start he just did not get any run support from the Mariners offense as they lost 2-1.

Detroit Tigers v. Mariners by the numbers

What's the Tigers' Schedule?

Find the 2023 Detroit Tigers schedule below

This page will be updated after each game with the result and the Tigers running record.

Go Tigers!

DATE OPPONENT TIME / TV VENUE RESULT Record Mar 30, 2023 at Tampa Bay Rays 3:10 pm Tropicana Field L, 4-0 0-1 Apr 1, 2023 at Tampa Bay Rays 4:10 pm Tropicana Field L, 12-2 0-2 Apr 2, 2023 at Tampa Bay Rays 1:10 pm Tropicana Field L, 5-1 0-3 Apr 3, 2023 at Houston Astros 8:10 PM Minute Maid Park W, 7-6 (11 innings) 1-3 Apr 4, 2023 at Houston Astros 8:10 PM Minute Maid Park W, 6-3 2-3 Apr 5, 2023 at Houston Astros 4:10 PM Minute Maid Park L, 8-2 2-4 Apr 6, 2023 vs Boston Red Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 6-3 2-5 Apr 8, 2023 vs Boston Red Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 14-5 2-6 Apr 9, 2023 vs Boston Red Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 4-1 2-7 Apr 11, 2023 at Toronto Blue Jays 7:07 pm Rogers Centre L, 9-3 2-8 Apr 12, 2023 at Toronto Blue Jays 7:07 pm Rogers Centre L, 4-3 (10 innings) 2-9 Apr 13, 2023 at Toronto Blue Jays 7:07 pm Rogers Centre W, 3-1 3-9 Apr 14, 2023 vs San Francisco Giants 6:40 pm Comerica Park W, 7-5 (11 innings) 4-9 Apr 15, 2023 vs San Francisco Giants 1:10 pm Comerica Park W, 7-6 (11 innings) 5-9 Apr 16, 2023 vs San Francisco Giants 1:10 pm Comerica Park postponed 5-9 Apr 17, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 6:40 pm Comerica Park postponed; DH on 4-18 5-9 Apr 18, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 6:40 pm Comerica Park GM1: W, 4-1

GM 2: W, 1-0 7-9 Apr 19, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 3-2 7-10 Apr 21, 2023 at Baltimore Orioles 7:05 pm Oriole Park at Camden Yards L, 2-1 7-11 Apr 22, 2023 at Baltimore Orioles 7:05 pm Oriole Park at Camden Yards L, 5-1 7-12 Apr 23, 2023 at Baltimore Orioles 1:35 pm Oriole Park at Camden Yards L, 2-1 7-13 Apr 24, 2023 at Milwaukee Brewers 7:40 pm American Family Field W, 4-2 8-13 Apr 25, 2023 at Milwaukee Brewers 7:40 pm American Family Field W, 4-3 9-13 Apr 26, 2023 at Milwaukee Brewers 1:40 pm American Family Field L, 6-2 9-14 Apr 27, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 6:40 pm Comerica Park L, 7-4 9-15 Apr 28, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 6:40 pm Comerica Park postponed; DH on 4-29 9-15 Apr 29, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 1:10 pm Comerica Park GM1: W, 7-4

GM2: L, 6-4 10-16 Apr 30, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 1:40 pm Comerica Park L, 5-3 10-17 May 2, 2023 vs New York Mets 6:40 pm Comerica Park postponed; DH on 5-3 10-17 May 3, 2023 vs New York Mets 6:40 pm Comerica Park GM1: W, 6-5

GM2: W, 8-1 12-17 May 4, 2023 vs New York Mets 1:10 pm Comerica Park W, 2-0 13-17 May 5, 2023 at St. Louis Cardinals 8:15 pm Busch Stadium W, 5-4 14-17 May 6, 2023 at St. Louis Cardinals 2:15 pm Busch Stadium W, 6-5 15-17 May 7, 2023 at St. Louis Cardinals 2:15 pm Busch Stadium L, 12-6 15-18 May 8, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field W, 6-2 16-18 May 9, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field L, 2-0 16-19 May 10, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field W, 5-0 17-19 May 12, 2023 vs Seattle Mariners 7:10 pm Comerica Park May 13, 2023 vs Seattle Mariners 1:10 pm Comerica Park May 14, 2023 vs Seattle Mariners 1:40 pm Comerica Park May 16, 2023 vs Pittsburgh Pirates 7:10 pm Comerica Park May 17, 2023 vs Pittsburgh Pirates 1:10 pm Comerica Park May 19, 2023 at Washington Nationals 7:05 pm Nationals Park May 20, 2023 at Washington Nationals 4:05 pm Nationals Park May 21, 2023 at Washington Nationals 1:35 pm Nationals Park May 22, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 7:40 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 23, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 7:40 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 24, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 7:40 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium May 25, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 7:10 pm Comerica Park May 26, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 7:10 pm Comerica Park May 27, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park May 28, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:40 pm Comerica Park May 29, 2023 vs Texas Rangers 1:10 pm Comerica Park May 30, 2023 vs Texas Rangers 7:10 pm Comerica Park May 31, 2023 vs Texas Rangers 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 2, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 8:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Jun 3, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 2:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Jun 4, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 2:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Jun 5, 2023 at Philadelphia Phillies 6:40 pm Citizens Bank Park Jun 6, 2023 at Philadelphia Phillies 6:40 pm Citizens Bank Park Jun 7, 2023 at Philadelphia Phillies 6:05 pm Citizens Bank Park Jun 9, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 10, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 11, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jun 12, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 13, 2023 vs Atlanta Braves 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 14, 2023 vs Atlanta Braves 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 15, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Target Field Jun 16, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 8:10 pm Target Field Jun 17, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 2:10 pm Target Field Jun 18, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 2:10 pm Target Field Jun 19, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 20, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 21, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 23, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 24, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:15 pm Comerica Park Jun 25, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jun 26, 2023 at Texas Rangers 8:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 27, 2023 at Texas Rangers 8:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 28, 2023 at Texas Rangers 8:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 29, 2023 at Texas Rangers 2:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 30, 2023 at Colorado Rockies 8:10 pm Coors Field Jul 1, 2023 at Colorado Rockies 9:10 pm Coors Field Jul 2, 2023 at Colorado Rockies 3:10 pm Coors Field Jul 4, 2023 vs Oakland Athletics 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 5, 2023 vs Oakland Athletics 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 6, 2023 vs Oakland Athletics 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 7, 2023 vs Toronto Blue Jays 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 8, 2023 vs Toronto Blue Jays 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 9, 2023 vs Toronto Blue Jays 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jul 14, 2023 at Seattle Mariners 10:10 pm T-Mobile Park Jul 15, 2023 at Seattle Mariners 9:40 pm T-Mobile Park Jul 16, 2023 at Seattle Mariners 4:10 pm T-Mobile Park Jul 17, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 8:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 18, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 8:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 19, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 8:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 20, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 2:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 21, 2023 vs San Diego Padres 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 22, 2023 vs San Diego Padres 6:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 23, 2023 vs San Diego Padres 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jul 25, 2023 vs Los Angeles Angels 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 26, 2023 vs Los Angeles Angels 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 27, 2023 vs Los Angeles Angels 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 28, 2023 at Miami Marlins 6:40 pm loanDepot park Jul 29, 2023 at Miami Marlins 4:10 pm loanDepot park Jul 30, 2023 at Miami Marlins 1:40 pm loanDepot park Aug 1, 2023 at Pittsburgh Pirates 7:05 pm PNC Park Aug 2, 2023 at Pittsburgh Pirates 12:35 pm PNC Park Aug 4, 2023 vs Tampa Bay Rays 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 5, 2023 vs Tampa Bay Rays 6:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 6, 2023 vs Tampa Bay Rays 1:40 pm Comerica Park Aug 7, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 8, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 9, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 10, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 1:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 11, 2023 at Boston Red Sox 7:10 pm Fenway Park Aug 12, 2023 at Boston Red Sox 4:10 pm Fenway Park Aug 13, 2023 at Boston Red Sox 1:35 pm Fenway Park Aug 15, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 7:40 pm Target Field Aug 16, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 1:10 pm Target Field Aug 17, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 18, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 19, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 20, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 21, 2023 vs Chicago Cubs 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 22, 2023 vs Chicago Cubs 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 23, 2023 vs Chicago Cubs 1:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 25, 2023 vs Houston Astros 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 26, 2023 vs Houston Astros 6:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 27, 2023 vs Houston Astros 1:40 pm Comerica Park Aug 28, 2023 vs New York Yankees 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 29, 2023 vs New York Yankees 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 30, 2023 vs New York Yankees 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 31, 2023 vs New York Yankees 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 1, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 8:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Sep 2, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 7:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Sep 3, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 2:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Sep 5, 2023 at New York Yankees 7:05 pm Yankee Stadium Sep 6, 2023 at New York Yankees 7:05 pm Yankee Stadium Sep 7, 2023 at New York Yankees 7:05 pm Yankee Stadium Sep 8, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 9, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 10, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 12, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 13, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 14, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 15, 2023 at Los Angeles Angels 9:38 pm Angel Stadium of Anaheim Sep 16, 2023 at Los Angeles Angels 9:07 pm Angel Stadium of Anaheim Sep 17, 2023 at Los Angeles Angels 4:07 pm Angel Stadium of Anaheim Sep 18, 2023 at Los Angles Dodgers 10:10 pm Dodger Stadium Sep 19, 2023 at Los Angles Dodgers 10:10 pm Dodger Stadium Sep 20, 2023 at Los Angles Dodgers 10:10 pm Dodger Stadium Sep 21, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 9:40 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 22, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 9:40 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 23, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 4:07 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 24, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 4:07 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 26, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 27, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 28, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 29, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 30, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 1:10 pm Comerica Park Oct 1, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 3:10 pm Comerica Park