Detroit Tigers vs. Mariners Series Preview| Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more

The Detroit Tigers come into their weekend against the Seattle Mariners off their third straight series win. The Tigers are 7-2 in May and have won every series they have played against non-American League East teams posting a 15-5 record in those series. The Mariners play in the American League West so the Tigers will look to continue that streak this weekend in this series. The Tigers currently are in second place in the American League Central by a half-game and in the wild-card chase, they are 3.5 games out of the final spot with these same Mariners sitting just a half-game ahead of them.
DETROIT TIGERS (17-19) vs. SEATTLE MARINERS (18-19)
Game 1: Matthew Boyd (2-2, 5.28 ERA) v. Marco Gonzales (2-0, 4.70 ERA)
Date: Friday, May 12
Time: 6:40 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Matthew Boyd will make his seventh start of the season and it comes against his former team who he pitched for last season appearing in ten games out of the bullpen going 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA. Boyd is coming off a start last Friday against the Cardinals where he picked up his second win of the season going six innings giving up three runs on five hits and striking out six Cardinals hitters. Boyd will face off against Marco Gonzales who is also making his seventh start of the season coming off a no-decision against Houston in which he allowed three runs on six hits; walking three and striking out four.
Game 2: Alex Faedo (0-0, 3.86 ERA) v. Bryce Miller (1-0, 0.75 ERA)
Date: Saturday, May 13
Time: 1:10 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit | MLB Network
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Alex Faedo will be making his second start of the season after being called up last weekend to make his first start of the season on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals. Faedo did not factor in the decision against the Cardinals but he pitched well in his first start of the season with the Tigers going 4.2 innings giving up three runs, two of which were earned on three hits; he didn't issue a walk and struck out one. Before being called up last weekend Faedo had pitched for the Tigers AAA affiliate the Toledo Mud Hens making five starts and posting an 0-1 record with a 2.50 ERA in 18 innings of work. Faedo will be opposed by Bryce Miller who is the 87th-ranked prospect and the Mariners' second-ranked prospect. Miller is making his third start of his career in the majors; he picked up his first win of his career in his last start against the Astros going six innings giving up just two hits; he did not allow a run and he walked one and struck out five.
Game 3: Joey Wentz (1-3, 6.09 ERA) v. Logan Gilbert (1-2, 3.79 ERA)
Date: Sunday, May 14
Time: 1:40 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Joey Wentz will get the ball in the finale against the Mariners on Sunday. Wentz is making his eighth start of the season, he is coming off a game against the Guardians on Monday in which he picked up his first win of the season going 5.2 innings giving up two runs on three hits; he walked three and struck out five. Wentz's best three starts this season have ironically all come when he's lasted just 5.2 innings, two of which he did not factor in the decision, and the third was his first win. Wentz will take on the Mariners ace in Logan Gilbert who just picked up his second loss of the season in a start against the Texas Rangers in which he gave up two runs on three hits in 6.2 innings of work, Gilbert did not pitch badly in that start he just did not get any run support from the Mariners offense as they lost 2-1.
Detroit Tigers v. Mariners by the numbers
What's the Tigers' Schedule?
Find the 2023 Detroit Tigers schedule below
This page will be updated after each game with the result and the Tigers running record.
Go Tigers!
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME / TV
|VENUE
|RESULT
|Record
|Mar 30, 2023
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|3:10 pm
|Tropicana Field
|L, 4-0
|0-1
|Apr 1, 2023
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|4:10 pm
|Tropicana Field
|L, 12-2
|0-2
|Apr 2, 2023
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|1:10 pm
|Tropicana Field
|L, 5-1
|0-3
|Apr 3, 2023
|at Houston Astros
|8:10 PM
|Minute Maid Park
|W, 7-6 (11 innings)
|1-3
|Apr 4, 2023
|at Houston Astros
|8:10 PM
|Minute Maid Park
|W, 6-3
|2-3
|Apr 5, 2023
|at Houston Astros
|4:10 PM
|Minute Maid Park
|L, 8-2
|2-4
|Apr 6, 2023
|vs Boston Red Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 6-3
|2-5
|Apr 8, 2023
|vs Boston Red Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 14-5
|2-6
|Apr 9, 2023
|vs Boston Red Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 4-1
|2-7
|Apr 11, 2023
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|7:07 pm
|Rogers Centre
|L, 9-3
|2-8
|Apr 12, 2023
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|7:07 pm
|Rogers Centre
|L, 4-3 (10 innings)
|2-9
|Apr 13, 2023
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|7:07 pm
|Rogers Centre
|W, 3-1
|3-9
|Apr 14, 2023
|vs San Francisco Giants
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 7-5 (11 innings)
|4-9
|Apr 15, 2023
|vs San Francisco Giants
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 7-6 (11 innings)
|5-9
|Apr 16, 2023
|vs San Francisco Giants
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|postponed
|5-9
|Apr 17, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|postponed; DH on 4-18
|5-9
|Apr 18, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|GM1: W, 4-1
GM 2: W, 1-0
|7-9
|Apr 19, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 3-2
|7-10
|Apr 21, 2023
|at Baltimore Orioles
|7:05 pm
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|L, 2-1
|7-11
|Apr 22, 2023
|at Baltimore Orioles
|7:05 pm
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|L, 5-1
|7-12
|Apr 23, 2023
|at Baltimore Orioles
|1:35 pm
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|L, 2-1
|7-13
|Apr 24, 2023
|at Milwaukee Brewers
|7:40 pm
|American Family Field
|W, 4-2
|8-13
|Apr 25, 2023
|at Milwaukee Brewers
|7:40 pm
|American Family Field
|W, 4-3
|9-13
|Apr 26, 2023
|at Milwaukee Brewers
|1:40 pm
|American Family Field
|L, 6-2
|9-14
|Apr 27, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 7-4
|9-15
|Apr 28, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|postponed; DH on 4-29
|9-15
|Apr 29, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|GM1: W, 7-4
GM2: L, 6-4
|10-16
|Apr 30, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 5-3
|10-17
|May 2, 2023
|vs New York Mets
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|postponed; DH on 5-3
|10-17
|May 3, 2023
|vs New York Mets
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|GM1: W, 6-5
GM2: W, 8-1
|12-17
|May 4, 2023
|vs New York Mets
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 2-0
|13-17
|May 5, 2023
|at St. Louis Cardinals
|8:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|W, 5-4
|14-17
|May 6, 2023
|at St. Louis Cardinals
|2:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|W, 6-5
|15-17
|May 7, 2023
|at St. Louis Cardinals
|2:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|L, 12-6
|15-18
|May 8, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|W, 6-2
|16-18
|May 9, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|L, 2-0
|16-19
|May 10, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|W, 5-0
|17-19
|May 12, 2023
|vs Seattle Mariners
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 13, 2023
|vs Seattle Mariners
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 14, 2023
|vs Seattle Mariners
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 16, 2023
|vs Pittsburgh Pirates
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 17, 2023
|vs Pittsburgh Pirates
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 19, 2023
|at Washington Nationals
|7:05 pm
|Nationals Park
|May 20, 2023
|at Washington Nationals
|4:05 pm
|Nationals Park
|May 21, 2023
|at Washington Nationals
|1:35 pm
|Nationals Park
|May 22, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|7:40 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|May 23, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|7:40 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|May 24, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|7:40 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|May 25, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 26, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 27, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 28, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 29, 2023
|vs Texas Rangers
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 30, 2023
|vs Texas Rangers
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|May 31, 2023
|vs Texas Rangers
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 2, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|8:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Jun 3, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Jun 4, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Jun 5, 2023
|at Philadelphia Phillies
|6:40 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Jun 6, 2023
|at Philadelphia Phillies
|6:40 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Jun 7, 2023
|at Philadelphia Phillies
|6:05 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Jun 9, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 10, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 11, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 12, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 13, 2023
|vs Atlanta Braves
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 14, 2023
|vs Atlanta Braves
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 15, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 16, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|8:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 17, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|2:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 18, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|2:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 19, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 20, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 21, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 23, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 24, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:15 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 25, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 26, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|8:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 27, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|8:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 28, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|8:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 29, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|2:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 30, 2023
|at Colorado Rockies
|8:10 pm
|Coors Field
|Jul 1, 2023
|at Colorado Rockies
|9:10 pm
|Coors Field
|Jul 2, 2023
|at Colorado Rockies
|3:10 pm
|Coors Field
|Jul 4, 2023
|vs Oakland Athletics
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 5, 2023
|vs Oakland Athletics
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 6, 2023
|vs Oakland Athletics
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 7, 2023
|vs Toronto Blue Jays
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 8, 2023
|vs Toronto Blue Jays
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 9, 2023
|vs Toronto Blue Jays
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 14, 2023
|at Seattle Mariners
|10:10 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Jul 15, 2023
|at Seattle Mariners
|9:40 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Jul 16, 2023
|at Seattle Mariners
|4:10 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Jul 17, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|8:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 18, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|8:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 19, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|8:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 20, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|2:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 21, 2023
|vs San Diego Padres
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 22, 2023
|vs San Diego Padres
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 23, 2023
|vs San Diego Padres
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 25, 2023
|vs Los Angeles Angels
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 26, 2023
|vs Los Angeles Angels
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 27, 2023
|vs Los Angeles Angels
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 28, 2023
|at Miami Marlins
|6:40 pm
|loanDepot park
|Jul 29, 2023
|at Miami Marlins
|4:10 pm
|loanDepot park
|Jul 30, 2023
|at Miami Marlins
|1:40 pm
|loanDepot park
|Aug 1, 2023
|at Pittsburgh Pirates
|7:05 pm
|PNC Park
|Aug 2, 2023
|at Pittsburgh Pirates
|12:35 pm
|PNC Park
|Aug 4, 2023
|vs Tampa Bay Rays
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 5, 2023
|vs Tampa Bay Rays
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 6, 2023
|vs Tampa Bay Rays
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 7, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 8, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 9, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 10, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 11, 2023
|at Boston Red Sox
|7:10 pm
|Fenway Park
|Aug 12, 2023
|at Boston Red Sox
|4:10 pm
|Fenway Park
|Aug 13, 2023
|at Boston Red Sox
|1:35 pm
|Fenway Park
|Aug 15, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|7:40 pm
|Target Field
|Aug 16, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|1:10 pm
|Target Field
|Aug 17, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 18, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 19, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 20, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 21, 2023
|vs Chicago Cubs
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 22, 2023
|vs Chicago Cubs
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 23, 2023
|vs Chicago Cubs
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 25, 2023
|vs Houston Astros
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 26, 2023
|vs Houston Astros
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 27, 2023
|vs Houston Astros
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 28, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 29, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 30, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 31, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 1, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|8:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Sep 2, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|7:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Sep 3, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Sep 5, 2023
|at New York Yankees
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Sep 6, 2023
|at New York Yankees
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Sep 7, 2023
|at New York Yankees
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Sep 8, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 9, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 10, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 12, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 13, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 14, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 15, 2023
|at Los Angeles Angels
|9:38 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Sep 16, 2023
|at Los Angeles Angels
|9:07 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Sep 17, 2023
|at Los Angeles Angels
|4:07 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Sep 18, 2023
|at Los Angles Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Sep 19, 2023
|at Los Angles Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Sep 20, 2023
|at Los Angles Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Sep 21, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|9:40 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 22, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|9:40 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 23, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|4:07 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 24, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|4:07 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 26, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 27, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 28, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 29, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 30, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Oct 1, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|3:10 pm
|Comerica Park