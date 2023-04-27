Merch
Detroit Tigers vs. Orioles Series Preview| Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more

By Chris Lavallee
The Detroit Tigers will return home from their road trip to take on the Baltimore Orioles who just last weekend swept the Tigers. In that series, the Orioles outscored the Tigers 9 to 3. The Tigers are coming into this series off a series win against the Milwaukee Brewers thanks to clutch home runs from Nick Maton and Kerry Carpenter; the Tigers lost the finale to Milwaukee.

Detroit Tigers (9-14) vs. Baltimore Orioles (16-8)

Game 1: Joey Wentz (0-3, 7.56 ERA) vs. Kyle Gibson (4-0, 3.60 ERA)

Date: Thursday, April 27
Time: 6:40 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Joey Wentz will get the series started for Detroit, he is making his fifth start of the season. His best start so far this season was April 14th against the Giants a game in which he pitched 5.2 innings giving up just one run on six hits and helped the Tigers get a win even if he didn't factor into the decision. Wentz did start against the Orioles last Saturday and Baltimore got to him early with Wentz only going four innings giving up five runs on six hits, taking the loss. Kyle Gibson is making his sixth start for the Orioles this season, he faced these same Tigers last Saturday against Wentz and he had a great start going 6.1 innings allowing just one run on two hits; he walked three and struck out 11 in that start against Detroit.

Game 2: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 2.32 ERA) vs. Grayson Rodriguez (0-0, 5.12 ERA)

Date: Friday, April 28
Time: 6:40 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Eduardo Rodriguez is coming into this one off his best start of his career against these same Orioles just last Saturday a start in which he was nearly perfect. Rodriguez pitched seven innings against Baltimore allowing just one hit; he didn't walk anyone and struck out six but the Tigers still lost the game 2-1. Grayson Rodriguez will make the start for Baltimore setting us up for another E-Rod vs. G-Rod matchup and the last one did not disappoint. Rodriguez went five innings for the Orioles giving up just five hits, he did not allow a run; he walked three and struck out six.

Game 3: Matthew Boyd (1-1, 4.26 ERA) vs. Dean Kremer (2-0, 6.20 ERA)

Date: Saturday, April 29
Time: 1:10 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Matthew Boyd is coming off his great start against the Brewers that helped lead the Tigers to a win to get their series in Milwaukee off to a great start. Boyd went five innings giving up two runs on five hits; he walked one and struck out eight en route to his first win of the 2023 season. Dean Kremer enters this Tigers series off a solid start in his last outing which came against the Red Sox. Kremer's best start this season came on April 18th against the Washington Nationals a game in which he shut them out in 6.2 innings of work.

Game 4: Spencer Turnbull (1-3, 7.25 ERA) vs. Kyle Bradish (1-1, 6.30 ERA)

Date: Sunday, April 30
Time: 1:40 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Spencer Turnbull has pitched well in his last three starts, with the worst of the three coming against Cleveland, he only made one mistake that game which was a three-run home. Turnbull will look to build off his start against the Brewers on Tuesday in which he pitched four innings giving up two runs on three hits; he walked three and struck out two. Kyle Bradish will toe the rubber against Turnbull in the finale. Bradish is making his fourth start of the season for Baltimore and in his last start against the Red Sox on Tuesday and he got rocked giving up seven runs on eight hits in 2.1 innings of work.

Tigers vs. Orioles by the numbers

Find the 2023 Detroit Tigers schedule below

This page will be updated after each game with the result and the Tigers running record.

Go Tigers!

DATEOPPONENTTIME / TVVENUERESULTRecord
Mar 30, 2023at Tampa Bay Rays3:10 pmTropicana FieldL, 4-00-1
Apr 1, 2023at Tampa Bay Rays4:10 pmTropicana FieldL, 12-20-2
Apr 2, 2023at Tampa Bay Rays1:10 pmTropicana FieldL, 5-10-3
Apr 3, 2023at Houston Astros8:10 PMMinute Maid ParkW, 7-6 (11 innings)1-3
Apr 4, 2023at Houston Astros8:10 PMMinute Maid ParkW, 6-32-3
Apr 5, 2023at Houston Astros4:10 PMMinute Maid ParkL, 8-22-4
Apr 6, 2023vs Boston Red Sox1:10 pmComerica ParkL, 6-32-5
Apr 8, 2023vs Boston Red Sox1:10 pmComerica ParkL, 14-52-6
Apr 9, 2023vs Boston Red Sox1:10 pmComerica ParkL, 4-12-7
Apr 11, 2023at Toronto Blue Jays7:07 pmRogers CentreL, 9-32-8
Apr 12, 2023at Toronto Blue Jays7:07 pmRogers CentreL, 4-3 (10 innings)2-9
Apr 13, 2023at Toronto Blue Jays7:07 pmRogers CentreW, 3-13-9
Apr 14, 2023vs San Francisco Giants6:40 pmComerica ParkW, 7-5 (11 innings)4-9
Apr 15, 2023vs San Francisco Giants1:10 pmComerica ParkW, 7-6 (11 innings)5-9
Apr 16, 2023vs San Francisco Giants 1:10 pmComerica Parkpostponed
Apr 17, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians6:40 pmComerica Parkpostponed; DH on 4-18
Apr 18, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians6:40 pmComerica ParkGM1: W, 4-1
GM 2: W, 1-0		7-9
Apr 19, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians1:10 pmComerica ParkL, 3-27-10
Apr 21, 2023at Baltimore Orioles7:05 pmOriole Park at Camden YardsL, 2-17-11
Apr 22, 2023at Baltimore Orioles7:05 pmOriole Park at Camden YardsL, 5-17-12
Apr 23, 2023at Baltimore Orioles1:35 pmOriole Park at Camden YardsL, 2-17-13
Apr 24, 2023at Milwaukee Brewers7:40 pmAmerican Family FieldW, 4-28-13
Apr 25, 2023at Milwaukee Brewers7:40 pmAmerican Family FieldW, 4-39-13
Apr 26, 2023at Milwaukee Brewers1:40 pmAmerican Family FieldL, 6-29-14
Apr 27, 2023vs Baltimore Orioles6:40 pmComerica Park
Apr 28, 2023vs Baltimore Orioles6:40 pmComerica Park
Apr 29, 2023vs Baltimore Orioles1:10 pmComerica Park
Apr 30, 2023vs Baltimore Orioles1:40 pmComerica Park
May 2, 2023vs New York Mets6:40 pmComerica Park
May 3, 2023vs New York Mets6:40 pmComerica Park
May 4, 2023vs New York Mets1:10 pmComerica Park
May 5, 2023at St. Louis Cardinals8:15 pmBusch Stadium
May 6, 2023at St. Louis Cardinals2:15 pmBusch Stadium
May 7, 2023at St. Louis Cardinals 2:15 pmBusch Stadium
May 8, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
May 9, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
May 10, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
May 12, 2023vs Seattle Mariners7:10 pmComerica Park
May 13, 2023vs Seattle Mariners1:10 pmComerica Park
May 14, 2023vs Seattle Mariners1:40 pmComerica Park
May 16, 2023vs Pittsburgh Pirates7:10 pmComerica Park
May 17, 2023vs Pittsburgh Pirates1:10 pmComerica Park
May 19, 2023at Washington Nationals7:05 pmNationals Park
May 20, 2023at Washington Nationals4:05 pmNationals Park
May 21, 2023at Washington Nationals1:35 pmNationals Park
May 22, 2023at Kansas City Royals7:40 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
May 23, 2023at Kansas City Royals7:40 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
May 24, 2023at Kansas City Royals7:40 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
May 25, 2023vs Chicago White Sox7:10 pmComerica Park
May 26, 2023vs Chicago White Sox7:10 pmComerica Park
May 27, 2023vs Chicago White Sox1:10 pmComerica Park
May 28, 2023vs Chicago White Sox1:40 pmComerica Park
May 29, 2023vs Texas Rangers1:10 pmComerica Park
May 30, 2023vs Texas Rangers7:10 pmComerica Park
May 31, 2023vs Texas Rangers1:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 2, 2023at Chicago White Sox8:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Jun 3, 2023at Chicago White Sox2:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Jun 4, 2023at Chicago White Sox2:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Jun 5, 2023at Philadelphia Phillies6:40 pmCitizens Bank Park
Jun 6, 2023at Philadelphia Phillies6:40 pmCitizens Bank Park
Jun 7, 2023at Philadelphia Phillies6:05 pmCitizens Bank Park
Jun 9, 2023vs Arizona Diamondbacks7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 10, 2023vs Arizona Diamondbacks1:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 11, 2023vs Arizona Diamondbacks1:40 pmComerica Park
Jun 12, 2023vs Arizona Diamondbacks7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 13, 2023vs Atlanta Braves7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 14, 2023vs Atlanta Braves1:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 15, 2023at Minnesota Twins7:10 pmTarget Field
Jun 16, 2023at Minnesota Twins8:10 pmTarget Field
Jun 17, 2023at Minnesota Twins2:10 pmTarget Field
Jun 18, 2023at Minnesota Twins2:10 pmTarget Field
Jun 19, 2023vs Kansas City Royals7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 20, 2023vs Kansas City Royals7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 21, 2023vs Kansas City Royals1:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 23, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:10 pmComerica Park
Jun 24, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:15 pmComerica Park
Jun 25, 2023vs Minnesota Twins1:40 pmComerica Park
Jun 26, 2023at Texas Rangers8:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Jun 27, 2023at Texas Rangers8:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Jun 28, 2023at Texas Rangers8:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Jun 29, 2023at Texas Rangers2:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Jun 30, 2023at Colorado Rockies8:10 pmCoors Field
Jul 1, 2023at Colorado Rockies9:10 pmCoors Field
Jul 2, 2023at Colorado Rockies3:10 pmCoors Field
Jul 4, 2023vs Oakland Athletics7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 5, 2023vs Oakland Athletics7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 6, 2023vs Oakland Athletics1:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 7, 2023vs Toronto Blue Jays7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 8, 2023vs Toronto Blue Jays1:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 9, 2023vs Toronto Blue Jays1:40 pmComerica Park
Jul 14, 2023at Seattle Mariners10:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Jul 15, 2023at Seattle Mariners9:40 pmT-Mobile Park
Jul 16, 2023at Seattle Mariners4:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Jul 17, 2023at Kansas City Royals8:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Jul 18, 2023at Kansas City Royals8:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Jul 19, 2023at Kansas City Royals8:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Jul 20, 2023at Kansas City Royals2:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Jul 21, 2023vs San Diego Padres7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 22, 2023vs San Diego Padres6:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 23, 2023vs San Diego Padres1:40 pmComerica Park
Jul 25, 2023vs Los Angeles Angels7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 26, 2023vs Los Angeles Angels7:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 27, 2023vs Los Angeles Angels1:10 pmComerica Park
Jul 28, 2023at Miami Marlins6:40 pmloanDepot park
Jul 29, 2023at Miami Marlins4:10 pmloanDepot park
Jul 30, 2023at Miami Marlins1:40 pmloanDepot park
Aug 1, 2023at Pittsburgh Pirates7:05 pmPNC Park
Aug 2, 2023at Pittsburgh Pirates12:35 pmPNC Park
Aug 4, 2023vs Tampa Bay Rays7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 5, 2023vs Tampa Bay Rays6:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 6, 2023vs Tampa Bay Rays1:40 pmComerica Park
Aug 7, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 8, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 9, 2023vs Minnesota Twins7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 10, 2023vs Minnesota Twins1:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 11, 2023at Boston Red Sox7:10 pmFenway Park
Aug 12, 2023at Boston Red Sox4:10 pmFenway Park
Aug 13, 2023at Boston Red Sox1:35 pmFenway Park
Aug 15, 2023at Minnesota Twins7:40 pmTarget Field
Aug 16, 2023at Minnesota Twins1:10 pmTarget Field
Aug 17, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
Aug 18, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
Aug 19, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
Aug 20, 2023at Cleveland GuardiansTBAProgressive Field
Aug 21, 2023vs Chicago Cubs7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 22, 2023vs Chicago Cubs7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 23, 2023vs Chicago Cubs1:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 25, 2023vs Houston Astros7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 26, 2023vs Houston Astros6:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 27, 2023vs Houston Astros1:40 pmComerica Park
Aug 28, 2023vs New York Yankees7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 29, 2023vs New York Yankees7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 30, 2023vs New York Yankees7:10 pmComerica Park
Aug 31, 2023vs New York Yankees1:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 1, 2023at Chicago White Sox8:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Sep 2, 2023at Chicago White Sox7:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Sep 3, 2023at Chicago White Sox2:10 pmGuaranteed Rate Field
Sep 5, 2023at New York Yankees7:05 pmYankee Stadium
Sep 6, 2023at New York Yankees7:05 pmYankee Stadium
Sep 7, 2023at New York Yankees7:05 pmYankee Stadium
Sep 8, 2023vs Chicago White Sox6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 9, 2023vs Chicago White Sox6:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 10, 2023vs Chicago White Sox1:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 12, 2023vs Chicago White Sox6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 13, 2023vs Chicago White Sox6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 14, 2023vs Chicago White Sox1:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 15, 2023at Los Angeles Angels9:38 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Sep 16, 2023at Los Angeles Angels9:07 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Sep 17, 2023at Los Angeles Angels4:07 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Sep 18, 2023at Los Angles Dodgers10:10 pmDodger Stadium
Sep 19, 2023at Los Angles Dodgers10:10 pmDodger Stadium
Sep 20, 2023at Los Angles Dodgers10:10 pmDodger Stadium
Sep 21, 2023at Oakland Athletics9:40 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sep 22, 2023at Oakland Athletics9:40 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sep 23, 2023at Oakland Athletics4:07 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sep 24, 2023at Oakland Athletics4:07 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Sep 26, 2023vs Kansas City Royals6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 27, 2023vs Kansas City Royals6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 28, 2023vs Kansas City Royals1:10 pmComerica Park
Sep 29, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians6:40 pmComerica Park
Sep 30, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians1:10 pmComerica Park
Oct 1, 2023vs Cleveland Guardians3:10 pmComerica Park
