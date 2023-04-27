Detroit Tigers vs. Orioles Series Preview| Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more

The Detroit Tigers will return home from their road trip to take on the Baltimore Orioles who just last weekend swept the Tigers. In that series, the Orioles outscored the Tigers 9 to 3. The Tigers are coming into this series off a series win against the Milwaukee Brewers thanks to clutch home runs from Nick Maton and Kerry Carpenter; the Tigers lost the finale to Milwaukee.

Detroit Tigers (9-14) vs. Baltimore Orioles (16-8)

Game 1: Joey Wentz (0-3, 7.56 ERA) vs. Kyle Gibson (4-0, 3.60 ERA)

Date: Thursday, April 27

Time: 6:40 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Joey Wentz will get the series started for Detroit, he is making his fifth start of the season. His best start so far this season was April 14th against the Giants a game in which he pitched 5.2 innings giving up just one run on six hits and helped the Tigers get a win even if he didn't factor into the decision. Wentz did start against the Orioles last Saturday and Baltimore got to him early with Wentz only going four innings giving up five runs on six hits, taking the loss. Kyle Gibson is making his sixth start for the Orioles this season, he faced these same Tigers last Saturday against Wentz and he had a great start going 6.1 innings allowing just one run on two hits; he walked three and struck out 11 in that start against Detroit.

Game 2: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 2.32 ERA) vs. Grayson Rodriguez (0-0, 5.12 ERA)

Date: Friday, April 28

Time: 6:40 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Eduardo Rodriguez is coming into this one off his best start of his career against these same Orioles just last Saturday a start in which he was nearly perfect. Rodriguez pitched seven innings against Baltimore allowing just one hit; he didn't walk anyone and struck out six but the Tigers still lost the game 2-1. Grayson Rodriguez will make the start for Baltimore setting us up for another E-Rod vs. G-Rod matchup and the last one did not disappoint. Rodriguez went five innings for the Orioles giving up just five hits, he did not allow a run; he walked three and struck out six.

Game 3: Matthew Boyd (1-1, 4.26 ERA) vs. Dean Kremer (2-0, 6.20 ERA)

Date: Saturday, April 29

Time: 1:10 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Matthew Boyd is coming off his great start against the Brewers that helped lead the Tigers to a win to get their series in Milwaukee off to a great start. Boyd went five innings giving up two runs on five hits; he walked one and struck out eight en route to his first win of the 2023 season. Dean Kremer enters this Tigers series off a solid start in his last outing which came against the Red Sox. Kremer's best start this season came on April 18th against the Washington Nationals a game in which he shut them out in 6.2 innings of work.

Game 4: Spencer Turnbull (1-3, 7.25 ERA) vs. Kyle Bradish (1-1, 6.30 ERA)

Date: Sunday, April 30

Time: 1:40 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Spencer Turnbull has pitched well in his last three starts, with the worst of the three coming against Cleveland, he only made one mistake that game which was a three-run home. Turnbull will look to build off his start against the Brewers on Tuesday in which he pitched four innings giving up two runs on three hits; he walked three and struck out two. Kyle Bradish will toe the rubber against Turnbull in the finale. Bradish is making his fourth start of the season for Baltimore and in his last start against the Red Sox on Tuesday and he got rocked giving up seven runs on eight hits in 2.1 innings of work.

Tigers vs. Orioles by the numbers

Find the 2023 Detroit Tigers schedule below

This page will be updated after each game with the result and the Tigers running record.

Go Tigers!

