Detroit Tigers vs. Twins Series Preview | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more

The Detroit Tigers will head back out on the road, this time heading to Minnesota to take on the American League Central-leading Twins. The Tigers are coming in off a series against the Braves in which they won one of the three games and saw their bats wake up scoring 18 total runs, although they were outscored 21-18 by the Braves. Spencer Torkelson's bat also woke up in that series, with the Braves going 5-12 with two home runs and four RBI.

The Twins are coming in off a two-game series sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers, outscoring the Brewers 11-7. The Twins have won four of their last five games. This is the first meeting this season between the division foes and last season, the Tigers finished 8-11 against the Twins and were outscored 81-56 in their 19 matchups.

- Advertisement -

DETROIT TIGERS (27-39) vs. MINNESOTA TWINS (35-33)

Game 1: Matthew Boyd (3-5, 5.55 ERA) vs. Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.25 ERA)

Date: Thursday, June 16

Time: 7:10 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Matthew Boyd will get the ball to kick off the series against the Twins. Boyd is making his 13th start for the Tigers; Boyd has rotated his starts as of late, having a bad one, then a good one, then a bad one, so he should be due for a good outing this time out. Boyd comes into this start posting a 4.70 FIP, a 1.35 WHIP, 3.7 BB/9, and an 8.6 K/9. Boyd's last start came against the Arizona Diamondbacks, in which he went five innings, giving up five runs on six hits; he walked two and struck out three, as well as taking the loss.

Boyd will be opposed by Sonny Gray, who is making his 14th start of the season for the Twins. In his last start, he faced the Blue Jays going five innings, giving up a run on five hits; he walked one and struck out two.

Game 2: TBD v. Joe Ryan (7-3, 2.90 ERA)

Date: Friday, June 16

Time: 8:10 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch announced this would be a bullpen day. The Tigers are expected to have two bullpen days, so they pushed back Joey Wentz's start a day so they wouldn't have back-to-back bullpen days. Whoever gets the ball will face Joey Ryan for the Twins, he is making his 14th start of the season. Ryan's last outing came against the Blue Jays, in which he went six innings, giving up three runs on six hits; he walked one and struck out four.

- Advertisement -

Game 3: Joey Wentz (1-6, 7.23 ERA) v. TBD

Date: Saturday, June 17

Time: 2:10 PM

Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Joey Wentz will get the ball in Saturday's game against the Twins. Wentz is making his 14th appearance for the Tigers, and it will be his 13th start of the season. Wentz comes into this with a 5.63 FIP, a 1.68 WHIP, a 3.9 BB/9, and a 7.7 K/9. In his last outing, Wentz came in in relief after the Tigers went with an opener; he went 4.1 innings, giving up two runs on one hit; he walked two and struck out four against the Diamondbacks. The Twins have not announced a starter yet for this matchup.

Game 4: TBD v. Louie Varland (3-2, 4.70 ERA)

Date: Sunday, June 18

Time: 2:10 PM

Broadcast: Bbally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

- Advertisement -

The finale will be the Tigers' second bullpen game. So far this season, Will Vest, Mason Englert, Tyler Alexander, and Tyler Holton have all made starts as an opener for the Tigers. When the Tigers use an opener in those four games, they are 1-3, with the lone win being a walk-off against the Braves on Monday. The Tigers' opener will oppose Louie Varland for the Twins. Varland is making his tenth start of the season, and his last start came against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which he went 4.2 innings, giving up four runs on six hits; he walked two and struck out six.

Detroit Tigers vs. Twins by the numbers

What's the Tigers' Schedule?

Find the 2023 Detroit Tigers schedule below

This page will be updated after each game with the result and the Tigers running record.

Go Tigers!

DATE OPPONENT TIME / TV VENUE RESULT Record Mar 30, 2023 at Tampa Bay Rays 3:10 pm Tropicana Field L, 4-0 0-1 Apr 1, 2023 at Tampa Bay Rays 4:10 pm Tropicana Field L, 12-2 0-2 Apr 2, 2023 at Tampa Bay Rays 1:10 pm Tropicana Field L, 5-1 0-3 Apr 3, 2023 at Houston Astros 8:10 PM Minute Maid Park W, 7-6 (11 innings) 1-3 Apr 4, 2023 at Houston Astros 8:10 PM Minute Maid Park W, 6-3 2-3 Apr 5, 2023 at Houston Astros 4:10 PM Minute Maid Park L, 8-2 2-4 Apr 6, 2023 vs Boston Red Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 6-3 2-5 Apr 8, 2023 vs Boston Red Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 14-5 2-6 Apr 9, 2023 vs Boston Red Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 4-1 2-7 Apr 11, 2023 at Toronto Blue Jays 7:07 pm Rogers Centre L, 9-3 2-8 Apr 12, 2023 at Toronto Blue Jays 7:07 pm Rogers Centre L, 4-3 (10 innings) 2-9 Apr 13, 2023 at Toronto Blue Jays 7:07 pm Rogers Centre W, 3-1 3-9 Apr 14, 2023 vs San Francisco Giants 6:40 pm Comerica Park W, 7-5 (11 innings) 4-9 Apr 15, 2023 vs San Francisco Giants 1:10 pm Comerica Park W, 7-6 (11 innings) 5-9 Apr 16, 2023 vs San Francisco Giants 1:10 pm Comerica Park postponed 5-9 Apr 17, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 6:40 pm Comerica Park postponed; DH on 4-18 5-9 Apr 18, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 6:40 pm Comerica Park GM1: W, 4-1

GM 2: W, 1-0 7-9 Apr 19, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 3-2 7-10 Apr 21, 2023 at Baltimore Orioles 7:05 pm Oriole Park at Camden Yards L, 2-1 7-11 Apr 22, 2023 at Baltimore Orioles 7:05 pm Oriole Park at Camden Yards L, 5-1 7-12 Apr 23, 2023 at Baltimore Orioles 1:35 pm Oriole Park at Camden Yards L, 2-1 7-13 Apr 24, 2023 at Milwaukee Brewers 7:40 pm American Family Field W, 4-2 8-13 Apr 25, 2023 at Milwaukee Brewers 7:40 pm American Family Field W, 4-3 9-13 Apr 26, 2023 at Milwaukee Brewers 1:40 pm American Family Field L, 6-2 9-14 Apr 27, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 6:40 pm Comerica Park L, 7-4 9-15 Apr 28, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 6:40 pm Comerica Park postponed; DH on 4-29 9-15 Apr 29, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 1:10 pm Comerica Park GM1: W, 7-4

GM2: L, 6-4 10-16 Apr 30, 2023 vs Baltimore Orioles 1:40 pm Comerica Park L, 5-3 10-17 May 2, 2023 vs New York Mets 6:40 pm Comerica Park postponed; DH on 5-3 10-17 May 3, 2023 vs New York Mets 6:40 pm Comerica Park GM1: W, 6-5

GM2: W, 8-1 12-17 May 4, 2023 vs New York Mets 1:10 pm Comerica Park W, 2-0 13-17 May 5, 2023 at St. Louis Cardinals 8:15 pm Busch Stadium W, 5-4 14-17 May 6, 2023 at St. Louis Cardinals 2:15 pm Busch Stadium W, 6-5 15-17 May 7, 2023 at St. Louis Cardinals 2:15 pm Busch Stadium L, 12-6 15-18 May 8, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field W, 6-2 16-18 May 9, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field L, 2-0 16-19 May 10, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field W, 5-0 17-19 May 12, 2023 vs Seattle Mariners 7:10 pm Comerica Park L, 9-2 17-20 May 13, 2023 vs Seattle Mariners 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 5-0 17-21 May 14, 2023 vs Seattle Mariners 1:40 pm Comerica Park W, 5-3 18-21 May 16, 2023 vs Pittsburgh Pirates 7:10 pm Comerica Park W, 4-0 19-21 May 17, 2023 vs Pittsburgh Pirates 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 8-0 19-22 May 19, 2023 at Washington Nationals 7:05 pm Nationals Park W, 8-6 20-22 May 20, 2023 at Washington Nationals 4:05 pm Nationals Park L, 5-2 20-23 May 21, 2023 at Washington Nationals 1:35 pm Nationals Park L, 6-4 20-24 May 22, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 7:40 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium W, 8-5 21-24 May 23, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 7:40 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium L, 4-1 21-25 May 24, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 7:40 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium W, 6-4 22-25 May 25, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 7:10 pm Comerica Park W, 7-2 23-25 May 26, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 7:10 pm Comerica Park L, 12-3 23-26 May 27, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park W, 7-3 24-26 May 28, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:40 pm Comerica Park W, 6-5 25-26 May 29, 2023 vs Texas Rangers 1:10 pm Comerica Park L, 5-0 25-27 May 30, 2023 vs Texas Rangers 7:10 pm Comerica Park L, 10-6 25-28 May 31, 2023 vs Texas Rangers 1:10 pm Comerica Park W, 3-2 26-28 Jun 2, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 8:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Jun 3, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 2:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Jun 4, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 2:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Jun 5, 2023 at Philadelphia Phillies 6:40 pm Citizens Bank Park Jun 6, 2023 at Philadelphia Phillies 6:40 pm Citizens Bank Park Jun 7, 2023 at Philadelphia Phillies 6:05 pm Citizens Bank Park Jun 9, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 10, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 11, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jun 12, 2023 vs Arizona Diamondbacks 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 13, 2023 vs Atlanta Braves 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 14, 2023 vs Atlanta Braves 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 15, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Target Field Jun 16, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 8:10 pm Target Field Jun 17, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 2:10 pm Target Field Jun 18, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 2:10 pm Target Field Jun 19, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 20, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 21, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 23, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jun 24, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:15 pm Comerica Park Jun 25, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jun 26, 2023 at Texas Rangers 8:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 27, 2023 at Texas Rangers 8:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 28, 2023 at Texas Rangers 8:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 29, 2023 at Texas Rangers 2:05 pm Globe Life Field Jun 30, 2023 at Colorado Rockies 8:10 pm Coors Field Jul 1, 2023 at Colorado Rockies 9:10 pm Coors Field Jul 2, 2023 at Colorado Rockies 3:10 pm Coors Field Jul 4, 2023 vs Oakland Athletics 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 5, 2023 vs Oakland Athletics 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 6, 2023 vs Oakland Athletics 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 7, 2023 vs Toronto Blue Jays 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 8, 2023 vs Toronto Blue Jays 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 9, 2023 vs Toronto Blue Jays 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jul 14, 2023 at Seattle Mariners 10:10 pm T-Mobile Park Jul 15, 2023 at Seattle Mariners 9:40 pm T-Mobile Park Jul 16, 2023 at Seattle Mariners 4:10 pm T-Mobile Park Jul 17, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 8:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 18, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 8:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 19, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 8:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 20, 2023 at Kansas City Royals 2:10 pm Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium Jul 21, 2023 vs San Diego Padres 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 22, 2023 vs San Diego Padres 6:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 23, 2023 vs San Diego Padres 1:40 pm Comerica Park Jul 25, 2023 vs Los Angeles Angels 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 26, 2023 vs Los Angeles Angels 7:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 27, 2023 vs Los Angeles Angels 1:10 pm Comerica Park Jul 28, 2023 at Miami Marlins 6:40 pm loanDepot park Jul 29, 2023 at Miami Marlins 4:10 pm loanDepot park Jul 30, 2023 at Miami Marlins 1:40 pm loanDepot park Aug 1, 2023 at Pittsburgh Pirates 7:05 pm PNC Park Aug 2, 2023 at Pittsburgh Pirates 12:35 pm PNC Park Aug 4, 2023 vs Tampa Bay Rays 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 5, 2023 vs Tampa Bay Rays 6:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 6, 2023 vs Tampa Bay Rays 1:40 pm Comerica Park Aug 7, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 8, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 9, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 10, 2023 vs Minnesota Twins 1:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 11, 2023 at Boston Red Sox 7:10 pm Fenway Park Aug 12, 2023 at Boston Red Sox 4:10 pm Fenway Park Aug 13, 2023 at Boston Red Sox 1:35 pm Fenway Park Aug 15, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 7:40 pm Target Field Aug 16, 2023 at Minnesota Twins 1:10 pm Target Field Aug 17, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 18, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 19, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 20, 2023 at Cleveland Guardians TBA Progressive Field Aug 21, 2023 vs Chicago Cubs 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 22, 2023 vs Chicago Cubs 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 23, 2023 vs Chicago Cubs 1:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 25, 2023 vs Houston Astros 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 26, 2023 vs Houston Astros 6:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 27, 2023 vs Houston Astros 1:40 pm Comerica Park Aug 28, 2023 vs New York Yankees 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 29, 2023 vs New York Yankees 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 30, 2023 vs New York Yankees 7:10 pm Comerica Park Aug 31, 2023 vs New York Yankees 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 1, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 8:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Sep 2, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 7:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Sep 3, 2023 at Chicago White Sox 2:10 pm Guaranteed Rate Field Sep 5, 2023 at New York Yankees 7:05 pm Yankee Stadium Sep 6, 2023 at New York Yankees 7:05 pm Yankee Stadium Sep 7, 2023 at New York Yankees 7:05 pm Yankee Stadium Sep 8, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 9, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 10, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 12, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 13, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 14, 2023 vs Chicago White Sox 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 15, 2023 at Los Angeles Angels 9:38 pm Angel Stadium of Anaheim Sep 16, 2023 at Los Angeles Angels 9:07 pm Angel Stadium of Anaheim Sep 17, 2023 at Los Angeles Angels 4:07 pm Angel Stadium of Anaheim Sep 18, 2023 at Los Angles Dodgers 10:10 pm Dodger Stadium Sep 19, 2023 at Los Angles Dodgers 10:10 pm Dodger Stadium Sep 20, 2023 at Los Angles Dodgers 10:10 pm Dodger Stadium Sep 21, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 9:40 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 22, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 9:40 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 23, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 4:07 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 24, 2023 at Oakland Athletics 4:07 pm Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sep 26, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 27, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 28, 2023 vs Kansas City Royals 1:10 pm Comerica Park Sep 29, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 6:40 pm Comerica Park Sep 30, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 1:10 pm Comerica Park Oct 1, 2023 vs Cleveland Guardians 3:10 pm Comerica Park