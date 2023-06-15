Detroit Tigers vs. Twins Series Preview | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, and more

The Detroit Tigers will head back out on the road, this time heading to Minnesota to take on the American League Central-leading Twins. The Tigers are coming in off a series against the Braves in which they won one of the three games and saw their bats wake up scoring 18 total runs, although they were outscored 21-18 by the Braves. Spencer Torkelson's bat also woke up in that series, with the Braves going 5-12 with two home runs and four RBI.
The Twins are coming in off a two-game series sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers, outscoring the Brewers 11-7. The Twins have won four of their last five games. This is the first meeting this season between the division foes and last season, the Tigers finished 8-11 against the Twins and were outscored 81-56 in their 19 matchups.
DETROIT TIGERS (27-39) vs. MINNESOTA TWINS (35-33)
Game 1: Matthew Boyd (3-5, 5.55 ERA) vs. Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.25 ERA)
Date: Thursday, June 16
Time: 7:10 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Matthew Boyd will get the ball to kick off the series against the Twins. Boyd is making his 13th start for the Tigers; Boyd has rotated his starts as of late, having a bad one, then a good one, then a bad one, so he should be due for a good outing this time out. Boyd comes into this start posting a 4.70 FIP, a 1.35 WHIP, 3.7 BB/9, and an 8.6 K/9. Boyd's last start came against the Arizona Diamondbacks, in which he went five innings, giving up five runs on six hits; he walked two and struck out three, as well as taking the loss.
Boyd will be opposed by Sonny Gray, who is making his 14th start of the season for the Twins. In his last start, he faced the Blue Jays going five innings, giving up a run on five hits; he walked one and struck out two.
Game 2: TBD v. Joe Ryan (7-3, 2.90 ERA)
Date: Friday, June 16
Time: 8:10 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch announced this would be a bullpen day. The Tigers are expected to have two bullpen days, so they pushed back Joey Wentz's start a day so they wouldn't have back-to-back bullpen days. Whoever gets the ball will face Joey Ryan for the Twins, he is making his 14th start of the season. Ryan's last outing came against the Blue Jays, in which he went six innings, giving up three runs on six hits; he walked one and struck out four.
Game 3: Joey Wentz (1-6, 7.23 ERA) v. TBD
Date: Saturday, June 17
Time: 2:10 PM
Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Joey Wentz will get the ball in Saturday's game against the Twins. Wentz is making his 14th appearance for the Tigers, and it will be his 13th start of the season. Wentz comes into this with a 5.63 FIP, a 1.68 WHIP, a 3.9 BB/9, and a 7.7 K/9. In his last outing, Wentz came in in relief after the Tigers went with an opener; he went 4.1 innings, giving up two runs on one hit; he walked two and struck out four against the Diamondbacks. The Twins have not announced a starter yet for this matchup.
Game 4: TBD v. Louie Varland (3-2, 4.70 ERA)
Date: Sunday, June 18
Time: 2:10 PM
Broadcast: Bbally Sports Detroit
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
The finale will be the Tigers' second bullpen game. So far this season, Will Vest, Mason Englert, Tyler Alexander, and Tyler Holton have all made starts as an opener for the Tigers. When the Tigers use an opener in those four games, they are 1-3, with the lone win being a walk-off against the Braves on Monday. The Tigers' opener will oppose Louie Varland for the Twins. Varland is making his tenth start of the season, and his last start came against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which he went 4.2 innings, giving up four runs on six hits; he walked two and struck out six.
Detroit Tigers vs. Twins by the numbers
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME / TV
|VENUE
|RESULT
|Record
|Mar 30, 2023
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|3:10 pm
|Tropicana Field
|L, 4-0
|0-1
|Apr 1, 2023
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|4:10 pm
|Tropicana Field
|L, 12-2
|0-2
|Apr 2, 2023
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|1:10 pm
|Tropicana Field
|L, 5-1
|0-3
|Apr 3, 2023
|at Houston Astros
|8:10 PM
|Minute Maid Park
|W, 7-6 (11 innings)
|1-3
|Apr 4, 2023
|at Houston Astros
|8:10 PM
|Minute Maid Park
|W, 6-3
|2-3
|Apr 5, 2023
|at Houston Astros
|4:10 PM
|Minute Maid Park
|L, 8-2
|2-4
|Apr 6, 2023
|vs Boston Red Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 6-3
|2-5
|Apr 8, 2023
|vs Boston Red Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 14-5
|2-6
|Apr 9, 2023
|vs Boston Red Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 4-1
|2-7
|Apr 11, 2023
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|7:07 pm
|Rogers Centre
|L, 9-3
|2-8
|Apr 12, 2023
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|7:07 pm
|Rogers Centre
|L, 4-3 (10 innings)
|2-9
|Apr 13, 2023
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|7:07 pm
|Rogers Centre
|W, 3-1
|3-9
|Apr 14, 2023
|vs San Francisco Giants
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 7-5 (11 innings)
|4-9
|Apr 15, 2023
|vs San Francisco Giants
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 7-6 (11 innings)
|5-9
|Apr 16, 2023
|vs San Francisco Giants
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|postponed
|5-9
|Apr 17, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|postponed; DH on 4-18
|5-9
|Apr 18, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|GM1: W, 4-1
GM 2: W, 1-0
|7-9
|Apr 19, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 3-2
|7-10
|Apr 21, 2023
|at Baltimore Orioles
|7:05 pm
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|L, 2-1
|7-11
|Apr 22, 2023
|at Baltimore Orioles
|7:05 pm
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|L, 5-1
|7-12
|Apr 23, 2023
|at Baltimore Orioles
|1:35 pm
|Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|L, 2-1
|7-13
|Apr 24, 2023
|at Milwaukee Brewers
|7:40 pm
|American Family Field
|W, 4-2
|8-13
|Apr 25, 2023
|at Milwaukee Brewers
|7:40 pm
|American Family Field
|W, 4-3
|9-13
|Apr 26, 2023
|at Milwaukee Brewers
|1:40 pm
|American Family Field
|L, 6-2
|9-14
|Apr 27, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 7-4
|9-15
|Apr 28, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|postponed; DH on 4-29
|9-15
|Apr 29, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|GM1: W, 7-4
GM2: L, 6-4
|10-16
|Apr 30, 2023
|vs Baltimore Orioles
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 5-3
|10-17
|May 2, 2023
|vs New York Mets
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|postponed; DH on 5-3
|10-17
|May 3, 2023
|vs New York Mets
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|GM1: W, 6-5
GM2: W, 8-1
|12-17
|May 4, 2023
|vs New York Mets
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 2-0
|13-17
|May 5, 2023
|at St. Louis Cardinals
|8:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|W, 5-4
|14-17
|May 6, 2023
|at St. Louis Cardinals
|2:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|W, 6-5
|15-17
|May 7, 2023
|at St. Louis Cardinals
|2:15 pm
|Busch Stadium
|L, 12-6
|15-18
|May 8, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|W, 6-2
|16-18
|May 9, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|L, 2-0
|16-19
|May 10, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|W, 5-0
|17-19
|May 12, 2023
|vs Seattle Mariners
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 9-2
|17-20
|May 13, 2023
|vs Seattle Mariners
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 5-0
|17-21
|May 14, 2023
|vs Seattle Mariners
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 5-3
|18-21
|May 16, 2023
|vs Pittsburgh Pirates
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 4-0
|19-21
|May 17, 2023
|vs Pittsburgh Pirates
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 8-0
|19-22
|May 19, 2023
|at Washington Nationals
|7:05 pm
|Nationals Park
|W, 8-6
|20-22
|May 20, 2023
|at Washington Nationals
|4:05 pm
|Nationals Park
|L, 5-2
|20-23
|May 21, 2023
|at Washington Nationals
|1:35 pm
|Nationals Park
|L, 6-4
|20-24
|May 22, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|7:40 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|W, 8-5
|21-24
|May 23, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|7:40 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|L, 4-1
|21-25
|May 24, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|7:40 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|W, 6-4
|22-25
|May 25, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 7-2
|23-25
|May 26, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 12-3
|23-26
|May 27, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 7-3
|24-26
|May 28, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 6-5
|25-26
|May 29, 2023
|vs Texas Rangers
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 5-0
|25-27
|May 30, 2023
|vs Texas Rangers
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|L, 10-6
|25-28
|May 31, 2023
|vs Texas Rangers
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|W, 3-2
|26-28
|Jun 2, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|8:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Jun 3, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Jun 4, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Jun 5, 2023
|at Philadelphia Phillies
|6:40 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Jun 6, 2023
|at Philadelphia Phillies
|6:40 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Jun 7, 2023
|at Philadelphia Phillies
|6:05 pm
|Citizens Bank Park
|Jun 9, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 10, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 11, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 12, 2023
|vs Arizona Diamondbacks
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 13, 2023
|vs Atlanta Braves
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 14, 2023
|vs Atlanta Braves
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 15, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 16, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|8:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 17, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|2:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 18, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|2:10 pm
|Target Field
|Jun 19, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 20, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 21, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 23, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 24, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:15 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 25, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jun 26, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|8:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 27, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|8:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 28, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|8:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 29, 2023
|at Texas Rangers
|2:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Jun 30, 2023
|at Colorado Rockies
|8:10 pm
|Coors Field
|Jul 1, 2023
|at Colorado Rockies
|9:10 pm
|Coors Field
|Jul 2, 2023
|at Colorado Rockies
|3:10 pm
|Coors Field
|Jul 4, 2023
|vs Oakland Athletics
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 5, 2023
|vs Oakland Athletics
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 6, 2023
|vs Oakland Athletics
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 7, 2023
|vs Toronto Blue Jays
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 8, 2023
|vs Toronto Blue Jays
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 9, 2023
|vs Toronto Blue Jays
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 14, 2023
|at Seattle Mariners
|10:10 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Jul 15, 2023
|at Seattle Mariners
|9:40 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Jul 16, 2023
|at Seattle Mariners
|4:10 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Jul 17, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|8:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 18, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|8:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 19, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|8:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 20, 2023
|at Kansas City Royals
|2:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Jul 21, 2023
|vs San Diego Padres
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 22, 2023
|vs San Diego Padres
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 23, 2023
|vs San Diego Padres
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 25, 2023
|vs Los Angeles Angels
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 26, 2023
|vs Los Angeles Angels
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 27, 2023
|vs Los Angeles Angels
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Jul 28, 2023
|at Miami Marlins
|6:40 pm
|loanDepot park
|Jul 29, 2023
|at Miami Marlins
|4:10 pm
|loanDepot park
|Jul 30, 2023
|at Miami Marlins
|1:40 pm
|loanDepot park
|Aug 1, 2023
|at Pittsburgh Pirates
|7:05 pm
|PNC Park
|Aug 2, 2023
|at Pittsburgh Pirates
|12:35 pm
|PNC Park
|Aug 4, 2023
|vs Tampa Bay Rays
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 5, 2023
|vs Tampa Bay Rays
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 6, 2023
|vs Tampa Bay Rays
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 7, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 8, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 9, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 10, 2023
|vs Minnesota Twins
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 11, 2023
|at Boston Red Sox
|7:10 pm
|Fenway Park
|Aug 12, 2023
|at Boston Red Sox
|4:10 pm
|Fenway Park
|Aug 13, 2023
|at Boston Red Sox
|1:35 pm
|Fenway Park
|Aug 15, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|7:40 pm
|Target Field
|Aug 16, 2023
|at Minnesota Twins
|1:10 pm
|Target Field
|Aug 17, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 18, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 19, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 20, 2023
|at Cleveland Guardians
|TBA
|Progressive Field
|Aug 21, 2023
|vs Chicago Cubs
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 22, 2023
|vs Chicago Cubs
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 23, 2023
|vs Chicago Cubs
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 25, 2023
|vs Houston Astros
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 26, 2023
|vs Houston Astros
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 27, 2023
|vs Houston Astros
|1:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 28, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 29, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 30, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|7:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Aug 31, 2023
|vs New York Yankees
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 1, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|8:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Sep 2, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|7:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Sep 3, 2023
|at Chicago White Sox
|2:10 pm
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Sep 5, 2023
|at New York Yankees
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Sep 6, 2023
|at New York Yankees
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Sep 7, 2023
|at New York Yankees
|7:05 pm
|Yankee Stadium
|Sep 8, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 9, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 10, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 12, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 13, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 14, 2023
|vs Chicago White Sox
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 15, 2023
|at Los Angeles Angels
|9:38 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Sep 16, 2023
|at Los Angeles Angels
|9:07 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Sep 17, 2023
|at Los Angeles Angels
|4:07 pm
|Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Sep 18, 2023
|at Los Angles Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Sep 19, 2023
|at Los Angles Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Sep 20, 2023
|at Los Angles Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Dodger Stadium
|Sep 21, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|9:40 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 22, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|9:40 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 23, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|4:07 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 24, 2023
|at Oakland Athletics
|4:07 pm
|Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Sep 26, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 27, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 28, 2023
|vs Kansas City Royals
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 29, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|6:40 pm
|Comerica Park
|Sep 30, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|1:10 pm
|Comerica Park
|Oct 1, 2023
|vs Cleveland Guardians
|3:10 pm
|Comerica Park