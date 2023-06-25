Merch
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers make decision on P Franklin Perez

By W.G. Brady
Back in 2017, when the Detroit Tigers traded Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros, they acquired P Franklin Perez. After joining the Tigers, he immediately became the top prospect within the organization. However, his pitching opportunities during the seasons from 2018 to 2021 were limited, amounting to just 27 innings. Now, after dealing with a right shoulder injury that seemingly has lingered forever, Perez has been assigned to Class A Lakeland.

According to a report from Evan Woodbery, Perez, who has been getting work with the Tigers' rookie-league club, has been assigned to Class A Lakeland.

Prior to his injury, Perez was a stud

Prior to his injury, in 2017, Perez's fastball averaged 93.2 mph and reached a maximum velocity of 96.3 mph. That year, Perez achieved a commendable 3.02 ERA with 27 walks and 78 strikeouts across a career-high 86⅓ innings. These achievements came during his time with the Astros' organization, as he played in 19 games (16 starts) split between High-A Buies Creek and Double-A Corpus Christi.

Detroit Tigers players laud Eduardo Rodriguez’s bullpen session
