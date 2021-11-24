Dick Vitale breaks down crying in first game back with ESPN

by

On Tuesday night, the great Dick Vitale returned to calling college basketball games for ESPN for the first time since undergoing chemotherapy treatments for lymphoma.

As you are about to see, Vitale was very emotional prior to the start of last night’s game between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA.

Get out the Kleenex!

