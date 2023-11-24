Did the Moon cause the Detroit Lions to lose on Thanksgiving Day?

The Detroit Lions‘ recent Thanksgiving loss to the Green Bay Packers, 29-22, has sparked an unusual debate among fans and astrology enthusiasts. Many point to the moon's waxing gibbous phase as a potential cosmic factor influencing the game's outcome. This notion stems from a long-standing observation that the Lions have historically struggled during games coinciding with this specific lunar phase, dating back to 1966.

Getting Mooned on Thanksgiving

A chart circulating on social media highlighted this pattern, igniting discussions about whether celestial bodies could indeed sway football games.

What is the Reality of the Situation?

However, while the idea of the moon influencing sports outcomes might intrigue some, it raises critical questions about the actual factors behind the Lions' performance. The team's recent track record on Thanksgiving, combined with the high stakes of the game, suggests that tangible elements like player performance, coaching decisions, and team preparation played a more significant role in the loss.

Bottom Line: Reality Over Superstition

The Detroit Lions' loss against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day can be attributed to tangible factors within the realm of the game itself. Quarterback Jared Goff's fumbles, Coach Dan Campbell's tactical decisions, and the Packers' state of preparedness were key elements influencing the outcome. While the waxing gibbous moon phase offers an entertaining narrative, it remains a mere coincidence rather than a causative factor. The Lions' focus should be on addressing real on-field challenges as they continue their pursuit of success this season.