Detroit Lions training camp is about to begin (rookies reported on Saturday and veterans report on Tuesday) and the Lions will be the team featured on this year’s edition of ‘Hard Knocks’, an HBO docuseries that brings follows one NFL team closely throughout training camp.

The Lions have been eligible to be on ‘Hard Knocks’ in recent years but they have never gotten the nod until this year.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A Hard knock Life: The Quotable Dan Campbell

Director explains why Detroit Lions are on ‘Hard Knocks

During a recent interview with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, ‘Hard Knocks’ director Shannon Furman explained why the Detroit Lions were the choice for the 2022 season.

“I think everybody knows kind of the rules at this point to, like, if we force someone. We don’t like to force anyone. But there was some interest from both the Lions and the Jets, I think, which were the two teams that were on the list this year. But there was a mutual agreement, the Lions kind of reached out, we were on board. Whenever anyone seems like they’re on board and wants to do it, we want to do it.”

“Yeah. Yeah, and they did their homework. They definitely did their homework and asked around to figure out how the show works and what goes on and if they think they should just — since they’re on the list of being forced — should they just do it? And I think that that was why they decided to do that. It’s been an awesome partnership so far. It’s been great to work with them.”

Furman also noted that there were discussions about having the Lions as the focus of ‘Hard Knocks’ during past seasons but it really never got close to happening.

“I think they were in discussions. I don’t know that it ever got close. It’s interesting the way it works. I honestly never know who it is until it’s like, ‘It’s being announced in two hours.’ So you always hear rumors and things like that, and I definitely — like over the years coach (Matt) Patricia was there, I definitely heard the Lions in the mix, but I’m not sure that it ever got real close.”

Nation, are you looking forward to watching the Detroit Lions on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

