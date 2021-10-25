Disturbing video shows former NBA player Delonte West hurling homophobic slurs during epic rant

According to a report from TMZ Sports, former NBA player Delonte West recently went on an epic rant in which he hurls homophobic slurs, says he is Jesus Christ, and claims that he was a better player than LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

From TMZ Sports:

West repeatedly used the f-word, called cops bitches, and claimed he was Jesus Christ and the President of the United States.

In his rant, West also said, “N****, I was better than LeBron James. I’m better than Jordan. I was the best n**** to play every sport. Shut the f*** up!”

West continued to spout words off incoherently before cops finally put him into the back of a squad car.

In the police report, officers noted West reeked of booze and appeared to be drunk.

West was ultimately hit with three charges over the incident, including obstruction/resisting without violence, open container and disorderly intoxication.Here is the disturbing video.

