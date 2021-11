Former President Donald Trump may have been trying to do something nice while attending Game 4 of the World Series in Atlanta but things did not go quite as planned and one young kid is going to have quite the story to share for the remainder of his life.

Watch as the boys tosses the ball to Trump to sign, the former President signs it and then tosses the ball back to the boy.

Unfortunately, the ball hits the kid right in the head!

Check it out!