Don’t look now but the Detroit Red Wings are NOT in last place

Get out the champagne, it’s time to celebrate because our beloved Detroit Red Wings are no longer in last place in the NHL Central Division.

That’s right Hockeytown, with the Red Wings 5-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night, they moved past the Dallas Stars in total points. Note: The Red Wings have played 23 games compared to just 16 for the Stars.

Now, before you get too excited, the Red Wings still have the worst win percentage (.370) in the Central and have the second-worst win percentage in the entire league.

That being said, the Red Wings have now won back-to-back games, scoring a season-high 5 goals in each contest.

Enjoy it while you can!