Double Blow: Detroit Red Wings lose Ville Husso during 8-4 loss to Edmonton Oilers

Detroit Red Wings lose Ville Husso to another injury before 3rd-period meltdown against the Edmonton Oilers.

While the third period has typically favored the Detroit Red Wings this season, tonight unfolded differently. Despite staging a comeback in the second period to level the score at 3-3, the host Edmonton Oilers opened the floodgates with five goals in the final 20 minutes of play as part of an 8-4 win. It was also a challenging night for Red Wings goaltenders; with Ville Husso injured in the first period and unable to return, Alex Lyon was victimized for seven tallies.

Ville Husso lasted less than 10 minutes before getting hurt

Head coach Derek Lalonde entrusted Husso with the goaltending duties tonight, marking his first start since December 18. However, less than 10 minutes into the first period, his night ended abruptly due to an aggravation of his lower-body injury.

UPDATE: Ville Husso (lower body injury) will not return to tonight's game. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 14, 2024

Lyon was called upon to replace him, showcasing his role as one of Detroit's unsung heroes this season. Regrettably, Lyon also faced a challenging night, compounded by several defensive breakdowns that allowed the Oilers, led by an impressive six assists from Connor McDavid, to capitalize and widen the gap on the scoreboard. Detroit's offense was led by Alex DeBrincat, Joe Veleno, and Patrick Kane, all of whom scored.

Bottom Line: Have to shake this one off

Detroit's third-period meltdown was not an encouraging start to their road trip, which will continue on Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks. The good news is that forward Robby Fabbri, who did not play against Edmonton, is expected to rejoin the team.

The Red Wings will need to forget about Tuesday night's setback in a hurry and put forth a better effort on Thursday night.