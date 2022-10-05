Draymond Green could be disciplined after ‘forcefully’ striking Jordan Poole

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole both play for the Golden State Warriors but that does not mean they are best buddies.

Of course, this should not exactly come as a big surprise as Green bleeds green (Michigan State) and Poole is Maize and Blue through and through (Michigan)

What happened between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole?

According to a report from The Athletic, former Michigan State star Draymond Green got into a heated argument with former Michigan star Jordan Poole and it ended with Green forcefully striking Poole.

When a heated interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and needed to be separated swiftly, sources said. Green and Poole came chest-to-chest, with both players pushing and shoving each other prior to Green’s escalation of the physical altercation, those sources said. Via The Athletic

The report from The Athletic added that the Warriors are seriously considering disciplinary action against Green.

Nation, what do you think the punishment should be for Draymond Green?

Stay tuned!