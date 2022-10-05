Detroit Pistons and NBA Archive

Draymond Green could be disciplined after ‘forcefully’ striking Jordan Poole

According to a report from The Athletic, Draymond Green could be disciplined after he forcefully struck Jordan Poole during practice.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Draymond Green Jordan Poole

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole both play for the Golden State Warriors but that does not mean they are best buddies.

Featured Videos

Of course, this should not exactly come as a big surprise as Green bleeds green (Michigan State) and Poole is Maize and Blue through and through (Michigan)

What happened between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole?

According to a report from The Athletic, former Michigan State star Draymond Green got into a heated argument with former Michigan star Jordan Poole and it ended with Green forcefully striking Poole.

When a heated interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and needed to be separated swiftly, sources said. Green and Poole came chest-to-chest, with both players pushing and shoving each other prior to Green’s escalation of the physical altercation, those sources said.

Via The Athletic

The report from The Athletic added that the Warriors are seriously considering disciplinary action against Green.

Nation, what do you think the punishment should be for Draymond Green?

Stay tuned!

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article AJ Hinch Detroit Tigers AJ Hinch says Detroit Tigers ‘moral fiber and character is really strong’ following dismal season
Next Article Detroit Red Wings prospects 3 Detroit Red Wings prospects who could make the roster
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Major League Baseball
Dank News: Major League Baseball will buy Bally Sports, finally end blackouts
Detroit Red Wings prospects
3 Detroit Red Wings prospects who could make the roster
Draymond Green Jordan Poole
Draymond Green could be disciplined after ‘forcefully’ striking Jordan Poole
AJ Hinch Detroit Tigers
AJ Hinch says Detroit Tigers ‘moral fiber and character is really strong’ following dismal season
Lost your password?