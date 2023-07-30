In the world of the Detroit Lions, rookie defensive back Brian Branch is carrying a significant burden. This isn't merely the pressure of being a fresh face on the team or the standard expectations that come with a professional NFL career. Instead, it's the number on his jersey – 32, once donned by now-cornerbacks coach Dre Bly – that weighs on Branch's shoulders.

Dre Bly is all over Detroit Lions rookie Brian Branch about living up to his number

Branch extols Bly as an excellent mentor, teaching him the subtleties of the cornerback position based on his illustrious career. Wearing Bly's old number is a point of honor for Branch, even though the weight of living up to Bly's legacy constantly looms large.

“Coach Bly is an amazing coach,” Branch said. “He teaches me the ins and out, the nuances having played the cornerback position. He also wore the No. 32, so he's always getting on me about living up to his number.”

Key Points

Rookie defensive back Brian Branch is guided by cornerbacks coach Dre Bly.

Branch, wearing Bly's old number, is tasked with living up to the high bar set by Bly's career.

Despite the pressure, Branch is performing well in his first NFL training camp.

Bottom Line – Weighing the Numbers

Branch's early progress and his determination to uphold Bly's legacy are promising signs. His impressive start at training camp shows he's not shying away from the challenge that comes with wearing number 32. Rather, it seems to have ignited a spark, driving him to reach for the heights of his predecessor's career. As Branch embarks on his journey with the Detroit Lions, the legacy of number 32 serves not only as an inspiration but as an affirmation of his potential to shine in his NFL career.