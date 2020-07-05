41.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, July 5, 2020
type here...

DSN’s countdown of the most random Detroit Red Wings: No. 7

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

The Detroit Red Wings have featured not only some of the National Hockey League’s greatest teams in history, but also some of the greatest players to ever lace up the skates. From Gordie Howe to Steve Yzerman, Ted Lindsay to Nicklas Lidstrom, Sid Abel to Sergei Fedorov, and plenty of others in between, Detroit’s is a rich history of some of the biggest names in the game.

But like any team with a history as extensive as Detroit’s, there are plenty of players that fans can certainly be excused if they plain forgot about. Our latest countdown will explore some of those names, and maybe even bring back a few brief memories in the process.

No. 10: Goaltender Norm Maracle
No. 9: Forward Mark Mowers
No. 8: Defenseman Jesse Wallin

Our countdown continues with another defenseman that was a veteran of a few hundred NHL contests before coming to Detroit for the 2003-04 season.

No. 7: Defenseman Jamie Rivers

Jamie Rivers came to the Detroit Red Wings before the 2003-04 season, splitting time between Detroit and the Grand Rapids Griffins. He would see action in 50 games during 2003-04, and another 18 during the 2005-06 season.

(2:20 through 2:30)

He would be traded to the Coyotes in March of 2006 in exchange for a draft pick.

He later would play in Switzerland and then in Russia’s KHL. He survived a frightening incident in his final professional season when he suffered a ruptured spleen, which would require emergency surgery a few days later. His heart had to be electronically defibrillated after it stopped due to severe internal bleeding.

Thankfully, he’s alive and well to talk about it today, and currently resides in St. Louis.

- Advertisement -
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit’s Igor Larionov carves up Colorado’s defense and scores (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
They called him "The Professor" for good reason. Simply put, former Detroit Red Wings forward Igor Larionov was one of the smartest hockey players...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions LB Jahlani Tavai hit in face with firework [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
In what could have ended up being an extremely serious accident, Detroit Lions LB Jahlani Tavai dodged a bullet while lighting fireworks on Saturday...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

DSN’s countdown of the most random Detroit Red Wings: No. 7

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings have featured not only some of the National Hockey League's greatest teams in history, but also some of the greatest...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Don Cherry shares stories about his ‘buddy’ Bob Probert, who passed away 10 years ago today

Arnold Powell - 0
10 years ago today, former Detroit Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert passed away suddenly after suffering a heart attack. As we were looking for things...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit’s Igor Larionov carves up Colorado’s defense and scores (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
They called him "The Professor" for good reason. Simply put, former Detroit Red Wings forward Igor Larionov was one of the smartest hockey players...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Don Cherry shares stories about his ‘buddy’ Bob Probert, who passed away 10 years ago today

Arnold Powell - 0
10 years ago today, former Detroit Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert passed away suddenly after suffering a heart attack. As we were looking for things...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Herb Brooks’ “Miracle” pre-game speech (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
There was arguably no greater moment in United State sports history than the famed "Miracle on Ice", in which a young team led by...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Best U.S. born defenseman Chris Chelios 2001-02 highlights (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
It's Independence Day in the United States, so we're throwing it back for some highlights of the greatest American born defenseman! Of course, he...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.