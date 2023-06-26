Rumor: Detroit Red Wings have handshake deal in place to acquire Alex DeBrincat

The 2023 NHL Draft is just days away, and it is going to be extremely interesting to see what Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman decides to do. According to a source of Detroit Sports Nation that has requested to remain anonymous, “they have it on great authority that the Wings have a handshake deal in place” to acquire Alex DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators during the first round of the draft.

Our source indicated that the Red Wings would send Filip Zadina, the No. 17 overall pick, and either one of Detroit’s second-round picks this year or Boston’s first-rounder next year to the Senators in exchange for DeBrincat.

That being said, there is a catch to this trade going down. According to the source, for the trade to happen, the deal is contingent on two things. “One being that a certain unknown prospect must be available for Ottawa to pick at 17, and the second being that an extension has to be agreed upon with DeBrincat, which shouldn’t be terribly hard to accomplish because Detroit is on his list of desired cities to play in.”

Bottom Line: DeBrincat could be headed to the Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat, who is a native of Farmington Hills, stands out as a top-tier player generating significant interest in the trade market. Speculation has connected DeBrincat to the Red Wings, and considering he has his prime years still in front of him, it seems like a move Yzerman would like to make.