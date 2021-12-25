DSN’s Top 10 Christmas Movies of All-Time

The Christmas season is upon us! While there will be plenty of sports action during the most wonderful time of the year, there comes a time when we must all take a break from the hectic pace of competition. You know, spend some time with the family, exchange gifts, volunteer, spread joy and good cheer, break bread together., and, of course, laugh at Will Ferrell and Clark Griswold!

So, grab the popcorn, pour the eggnog, and join us on a tour of our favorite Christmas movies.

#10 – The Muppet Christmas Carol

“May I welcome you to Christmas morning!”

#9 – The Santa Clause

“Everybody loves Denny’s!”

#8 – Four Christmases

“Flip the tube.”

#7 – A Charlie Brown Christmas

Two words: Vince Guaraldi

#6 – A Christmas Story

“Only I didn’t say fudge.”

#5 – Miracle on 34th Street

“The one and only Santa Claus!”

#4 – Home Alone

“Keep the change ya filthy animal!”

#3 – Die Hard

“This IS Christmas music.”

#2 – Elf

“I just like to smile. Smiling’s my favorite!”

#1 – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

“I don’t know about the cat, but, I sure am enjoying it”

