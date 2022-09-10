Duce Staley is ready for Detroit Lions to smack Eagles in the mouth

Duce Staley remembers what happened on Halloween last year when the Philadelphia Eagles came into Ford Field and stomped the Detroit Lions by a score of 44-6.

On Sunday, the Lions will host the Eagles again and Staley is ready to smack them in the mouth.

“Last year is last year. Of course, this is the first game, we want to come out and just start the season with a bang. And, of course, it would be real good to go out there and smack them in the mouth a little bit,” Staley said.

Duce Staley says Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift is ready to go

Duce Staley said that Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift is ready to go after fighting through a lot of things in 2021.

“Oh, he’s ready. Even last year, he was ready. He was able to fight through a lot of things. He’d be the first to tell you,” Staley expressed. “I just think right now, where he is physically and mentally. Of course, this is my second year with him. I wasn’t here when he was drafted. I just think he’s ready to go, man. He’s ready to unleash and let it go, and I’m excited just to be a part of it.”

“Usually when you think of a guy like that (a versatile back), you only think third down, but not with Swift,” Staley said. “Man, you can put him out there first down. Hopefully, he gets matched up with a few backers and even on third down, when he started the drop to safety, he can take advantage of that, too.”

One thing is for sure, D’Andre Swift is extremely confident in his own abilities and he even went as far as saying that his goal for the 2022 season is to rush for 1,000 yards and to have 1,000 yards receiving.