Detroit Pistons News

Dwane Casey: Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya could be leaving Detroit

By Arnold Powell

Dwane Casey: Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya could be leaving Detroit

Vanessa Bryant posts heartbreaking message about Kobe and Gianna

Kobe Bryant ‘Mamba’ memorial jerseys released [Photo]

Arnold Powell

On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons continued their struggles in 2019-2020 by losing 125-115 to the Brooklyn Nets.

During the game, Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya continued to look his age as he went 0-2 in just eight minutes of action.

Following the game, Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said Doumbouya could be leaving Detroit to head back to the G-League.

After showing some nice flashes in the first half of January, Doumbouya has really found it difficult to get anything going. In fact, he has yet to reach double digits in scoring since he had a career high 24 on Jan. 15 in a win over the Boston Celtics.

Nation, what do you think the Pistons should do with their promising rookie?

Vanessa Bryant posts heartbreaking message about Kobe and Gianna

Kobe Bryant ‘Mamba’ memorial jerseys released [Photo]

Report: Detroit Lions decide on linebackers coach

Darius Slay reveals who he wants the Detroit Lions to select with No. 3 pick

